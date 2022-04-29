KC vs WKH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Japan T20 League 2022 match, April 30, 6:30 AM IST

KC vs WKH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Japan T20 League 2022 match between Kansai Chargers and West Kanto Hurricanes:

In the fifth match of the Japan T20 League 2022, we have Kansai Chargers battling it out against West Kanto Hurricanes. Sano International Cricket Ground will host the match on April 30, Saturday.

West Kanto Hurricanes were denied a good start in the Japan T20 League. The team suffered a loss against North Kanto Lions by 45 runs due to the D/L method. Batting first in the match, North Kanto Lions scored 131 runs. Chasing the total, West Kanto Hurricanes gave out a poor batting performance.

The team was playing at 68 runs after losing eight wickets when the match was interrupted by the rain. Hurricanes will hope to better their batting performance to get off the mark in the league on Saturday.

Kansai Chargers are yet to play a game of cricket in the T20 tournament. Their first game against North Kanto Lions was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled.

Ahead of the match between Kansai Chargers and West Kanto Hurricanes, here is everything you need to know:

KC vs WKH Telecast

Kansai Chargers vs West Kanto Hurricanes game will not be telecast in India

KC vs WKH Live Streaming

The Japan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KC vs WKH Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sano International Cricket Ground at 6:30 AM IST on April 30, Saturday.

KC vs WKH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Wataru Miyauchi

Vice-Captain - Souta Wada

Suggested Playing XI for KC vs WKH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sandeep Krishnan

Batters: Kohei Wakita, Wataru Miyauchi, Souta Wada

All-rounders: Jun Yamashita, Shubham Shukla, Makoto Taniyama

Bowlers: Sanjeev Kumar-I, Hiroto Nakamori, Sunny Singh-I, Kazuma Sttafford

KC vs WKH Probable XIs:

Kansai Chargers: Bhandari Biwash, Makoto Taniyama, Sandeep Krishnan, Kohei Wakita, Souta Wada, Hiro Yamashina, Jun Yamashita, Hiroto Nakamori, Ryuichi Ashida, Sanjeev Kumar-I, Sunny Singh-I

West Kanto Hurricanes: Masaomi Kobayashi, Wataru Miyauchi (c), Kakeru Ebisui, Takuro Hagihara, Sora Ichiki, Naotsune Miyaji, Tomoki Ota, Shubham Shukla, Vinay lyer, Raheel Kano, Kazuma Sttafford

