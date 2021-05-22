KCC vs BBS Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 Germany - Krefeld 2021 Match, May 22, 4:30 PM IST

KCC vs BBS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 match between Koln CC and Bonn Blue Star: Koln CC will be up against Bonn Blue Star in the 23rd and 24th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld. Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld will host back-to-back both the thrillers on May 22, Saturday at 04:30 pm IST and 06:30 pm IST,respectively.

Koln CC and Bonn Blue Stars will be playing their first match in the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld. Koln CC are considered as one of the strong contenders in the competition as they were the champions of the Bundesliga league twice, in 2005 and 2012.

Bonn Blue Star, on the other hand, also boastof having some quality players on their side. Most of the players of Bonn Blue Star are in form as they will be entering the tournament after winning the T20 regional championship in 2020.

Ahead of the match between Koln CC and Bonn Blue Star; here is everything you need to know:

KCC vs BBS Telecast

The ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 is not being telecast in India.

KCC vs BBS Live Streaming

The match between KCC vs BBS is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KCC vs BBS Match Details

The upcoming match of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 will see Koln CC playing against Bonn Blue Star at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld at 04:30 pm IST on May 22, Saturday. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same dayat the same venue at 06:30 pm IST.

KCC vs BBS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ameya Deshpande

Vice-Captain: Dilshan Rajudeen

Suggested Playing XI for KCC vs BBS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Zaheer Abbas

Batsmen: Dilshan Rajudeen, Vikram Jeet, Jawad Azizi, Karanjit Brar

All-rounders: Ameya Deshpande, Santosh Kumar, Asad Mohammad

Bowlers: Grinesh Sanghavi, Sajeesh Kumar, Dhruv Patel

KCC vs BBS Probable XIs

Koln CC: Dhruv Patel, Prateek Dabholkar, Irfan Ahmed, Grinesh Sanghavi, Appu Murali, Tejas Morbagal, Amit Saini, Asmdin Zadran,Ameya Deshpande, Santhoshkumar Sundararaj, Sajeesh Kumar

Bonn Blue Star: Asad Mohammad, Sahir Naqash, MD Shafiullah Kadem, Jawad Azizi, Karanjit Brar, Haron Khan, Vikram Jeet, Dilshan Rajudeen, Zaheer Abbas, Bryan Rattan, Zaigham Waqas

