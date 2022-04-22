KCC vs CVCC Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, MCL T20 2022, April 22, 9 AM IST

KCC vs CVCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCL T20 2022 match between Kulikawn Cricket Club and Chhinga Veng Cricket Club: Kulikawn Cricket Club will take on Chhinga Veng Cricket Club on Friday, April 22. The match will kick off at 9:00 AM IST at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram. This will be the second time that the two teams will face each other in the league.

The first encounter between the two sides ended up with Kulikawn Cricket Club scoring a win over a CVCC by 17 runs. The opening batter C Lalrinsanga won the match for his team as he registered a knock of not out 54 runs. The exploits of the batter pushed the team to 129 runs.

Speaking about the overall performance, both the teams are struggling. Kulikawn Cricket Club are fourth in the points table with five points to their name. They have won just two of their six league games. The team has endured a loss in three matches while their one game was washed out due to rain.

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club are placed a rung above Kulikawn in the points table. CVCC have also won two games while losing as many. They defeated LCC in their last game by a good margin of 78 runs.

Ahead of the match between Kulikawn Cricket Club and Chhinga Veng Cricket Club, here is everything you need to know:

KCC vs CVCC Telecast

Kulikawn Cricket Club vs Chhinga Veng Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India.

KCC vs CVCC Live Streaming

The MCL T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KCC vs CVCC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram at 9:00 AM IST on April 22, Friday.

KCC vs CVCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: C Lalrinsanga

Vice-Captain: Laltleipuia

Suggested Playing XI for KCC vs CVCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Lalruatdika, Lalhriatpuia Khiangte

Batters: K Vanlalruata, C Lalrinsanga, Laltleipuia

All-rounders: Sumit Lama, Parvez Ahmed, Lalhruai Ralte

Bowlers: Rosiamliana Ralte, Tc Laledenthara, Lalrintluanga

KCC vs CVCC Probable XIs

Kulikawn Cricket Club: Saroj Kumar, Roger Lalruatfela, C Lalrinsanga (c), Nasib Rai, Vikash Kumar, Lalhlimpuia Khiangte, Ajay Rai, Lalhriatpuia Khiangte (wk), Parvez Ahmed, Tc Laledenthara, Lalrintluanga

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club: Ricky Lalthlamuana, Lalnuntluanga (c), Lalruatdika (wk), K Vanlalruata, Lalhruai Ralte, Rosiamliana Ralte, Sumit Lama, Laltleipuia, Akash Singh, Rayesh Chhetri, William Pachuau

