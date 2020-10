KCC vs HCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Kings CC vs Hawks CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

KCC vs HCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KCC vs HCC Dream11 Best Picks / KCC vs HCC Dream11 Captain / KCC vs HCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

The ECS T10 Barcelona, Kings CC vs Hawks CC match is scheduled for Monday, October 26. The fixture will be played at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona and will commence from 3:00 PM.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

The host team is quite in form but the guest team is not at all in form. Kings CC are at present placed at the third spot and the Hawks CC stand at the seventh position. In their latest outing, both the teams were on the winning side. Kings CC beat Badalona Shaheen CC by two wickets while Hawks CC defeated Pakcelona CC by five wickets.

KCC vs HCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Kings CC vs Hawks CC Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

KCC vs HCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Kings CC vs Hawks CC Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

KCC vs HCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Kings CC vs Hawks CC: Match Details

October 26 - 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

ECS T10 Barcelona, KCC vs HCC Dream11 team for Kings CC vs Hawks CC

ECS T10 Barcelona KCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction for Kings CC vs Hawks CC captain: Sadikur Rahman-I

ECS T10 Barcelona KCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction for Kings CC vs Hawks CC vice-captain: Muhammad Sanaullah

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

ECS T10 Barcelona KCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction for Kings CC vs Hawks CC wicket keeper: MD Shofi Ahmed

ECS T10 Barcelona KCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction for Kings CC vs Hawks CC batsmen: Foyez Ahmed, Sofiqul Islam, Hassan Mujtaba

ECS T10 Barcelona KCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction for Kings CC vs Hawks CC all-rounders: Miah Jakir, Tahed Ahmed, Muhammad Sanaullah

ECS T10 Barcelona KCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction for Kings CC vs Hawks CC bowlers: Adnan Zia, Amir Ali, Inzamam Gulfam, Sadikur Rahman-I

KCC vs HCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Kings CC playing 11 against Hawks CC: MD Shofi Ahmed (WK), Moyez Uddin, MD Shafiullah, Salman Ahmed-I, Moshiur Rahman, Foyez Ahmed, Sofiqul Islam, Sovon Najmul Huda, Sadikur Rahman-I, Miah Jakir, Tahed Ahmed

KCC vs HCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Hawks CC playing 11 against Kings CC: Muhammad Sanaullah (WK), Amir Hamza, Hassan Mujtaba, Khurram Shahzad Shahzad, Zafar Farhan, Abdul Haseeb, Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Bilal, Adnan Zia, Amir Ali, Inzamam Gulfam