KCC vs HKCC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, VC, and Probable Playing XI for Hong Kong T20 Tournament 2021 Final between Kowloon Cricket Club vs Hong Kong Cricket Club, Oct 1, 11:00 AM IST

KCC vs HKCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Hong Kong T20 Tournament 2021 between Kowloon Cricket Club and Hong Kong Cricket Club: Kowloon Cricket Club (KCC) will be eyeing for a successive Hong Kong T20 title when they lock horns with Hong Kong Cricket Club (HKCC) in the 2021 edition of the tournament on Friday, October 1. The exciting match will be played at the Mission Road Ground in Hong Kong, which will kick off at 11:00 AM IST. Notably, both sides were the finalists in the 2020 season of the Hong Kong T20 Tournament, KCC won the thrilling match by five-wickets with three balls to spare.

Coming back to this year’s edition, HKCC are the only team to remain unbeaten in the Hong Kong Men’s Premier League T20 2021 tournament. They won all four of their outings so far, including their previous one against Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club by 10 runs on Sunday. Heading into the summit clash, they will hope to continue that momentum and also avenge last year’s title loss.

On the other hand, defending champions Kowloon lost just one game so far to book a spot in the final. They won three of the four games and are a spot behind Friday’s opponents with six points to their name. They too head into the penultimate contest of the tournament by registering a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over United Services Recreation Club during the weekend.

With both sides in top form another high scoring and exciting game awaits on Friday in Hong Kong.

Ahead of the match between Kowloon Cricket Club and Hong Kong Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

KCC vs HKCC Telecast

The Kowloon Cricket Club vs Hong Kong Cricket Club Final match will not be broadcasted in India.

KCC vs HKCC Live Streaming

Hong Kong T20 Tournament 2021 Final can be live streamed on Fancode app and website.

KCC vs HKCC Match Details

The Hong Kong T20 Tournament 2021 Final will be played between Kowloon Cricket Club and Hong Kong Cricket Club at the Mission Road Ground in Hong Kong on Friday, October 1, at 11:00 AM IST.

KCC vs HKCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jason Davidson

Vice-Captain: Ninad Shah

Suggested Playing XI for KCC vs HKCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Christopher Carter

Batters: Babar Hayat, Ninad Shah, Martin Coetzee

All-rounders: Aizaz Khan, Jason Davidson, Kinchit Shah, Nizakat Khan

Bowlers: Charlie Wallis, Elliot Scrivener, Vikas Sharma

KCC vs HKCC Probable XIs:

Kowloon Cricket Club: Vikas Sharma, Aizaz Khan, Ashley Caddy, Daniel Pascoe, Simandeep Singh, Jason Davidson, Ahan Trivedi, Ateeq Iqbal, Jamie Atkinson, Babar Hayat, Christopher Carter

Hong Kong Cricket Club: Charlie Wallis, Ninad Shah, Adil Mehmood, Martin Coetzee, Martin Versfeld, Ryan Buckley, Elliot Scrivener, Ayush Shukla, Adit Gorawara, Kinchit Shah, Nizakat Khan

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here