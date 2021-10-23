KCC vs HKCC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Hong Kong Premier League One-Day 2021 match, October 24, 07:00 AM IST

In the eighth match of the Hong Kong Premier League One-Day 2021, we have the Kowloon Cricket Club facing Hong Kong Cricket Club. The much-anticipated game will be hosted at the Hong Kong Cricket Club in Wong Nai on October 24. Sunday contest is likely to be a roaring game as the top two of the points table will be going up against each other.

Both Kowloon Cricket Club and Hong Kong Cricket Club are unbeatable in the Championship so far. Kowloon’s first game in the league against United Services Recreation Club was interrupted due to rain. Meanwhile, the team won their second match against Diasqua by 87 runs.

Hong Kong Cricket Club have also secured their only victory of the T20 league against Diasqua by a massive 158 runs. The team’s two games were washed out due to rain. With four points, Hong Kong CC are atop the standings.

Ahead of the match between the Kowloon Cricket Club and Hong Kong Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

KCC vs HKCC Telecast

Kowloon Cricket Club vs Hong Kong Cricket Club match will not be televised in India.

KCC vs HKCC Live Streaming

The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KCC vs HKCC Match Details

Kowloon Cricket Club vs Hong Kong Cricket Club match will be played at the Hong Kong Cricket Club in Wong Nai on October 24, Sunday at 07:00 AM IST.

KCC vs HKCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jamie Atkinson

Vice-Captain- Babar Hayat

Suggested Playing XI for KCC vs HKCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Christopher Carter

Batters: Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Ninad Shah, Jamie Atkinson

All-rounders: Aizaz Khan, Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah

Bowlers: Vikas Sharma, Elliot Scrivener, Charlie Wallis

KCC vs HKCC Probable XIs:

Kowloon Cricket Club: Jamie Atkinson (c), Simandeep Singh, Dan Pascoe, Ahan Trivedi, Ateeq Iqbal, Christopher Carter (wk), Jason Davidson, Vikas Sharma, Aizaz Khan, Waqas Barkat, Babar Hayat

Hong Kong Cricket Club: Kinchit Shah (c), Adit Gorawara (wk), Haroon Arshad, Luke Jones, Martin Coetzee, Nizakat Khan, Elliot Scrivener, Ayush Shukla, Charlie Wallis, Ninad Shah, Ryan Buckley

