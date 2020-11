KCC vs PAK Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Bangladesh Kings CC and Pak I Care: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

KCC vs PAK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KCC vs PAK Dream11 Best Picks / KCC vs PAK Dream11 Captain / KCC vs PAK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Bangladesh Kings CC will face Pak I Care for the first time in the 15th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 at the Montjuic Olympic Ground. KCC have won 3 out of four games and hold 2nd spot in the points table. In their last game against Minhaj CC, they successfully achieved the target of 159 runs and defeated the opposite team. Meanwhile, PAK hold the top position with 6 points. They also won 3 out of their four matches.

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be live-streamed online on FanCode.

November 12 – 05:00 PM Indian Standard Time at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona KCC vs PAK Dream11 team for Bangladesh Kings CC vs Pak I Care

ECS T10 Barcelona KCC vs PAK Dream11 team for Bangladesh Kings CC vs Pak I Care captain: Muhammad Ihsan

ECS T10 Barcelona KCC vs PAK Dream11 team for Bangladesh Kings CC vs Pak I Care vice-captain: Shofiqul Islam

ECS T10 Barcelona KCC vs PAK Dream11 team for Bangladesh Kings CC vs Pak I Care wicketkeeper: Muhammad Ihsan, Sikandar Ali, Jubed Mia

ECS T10 Barcelona KCC vs PAK Dream11 team for Bangladesh Kings CC vs Pak I Care batsmen: Hussain Aminul, Shofiqul Islam, Syed Shafat Ali

ECS T10 Barcelona KCC vs PAK Dream11 team for Bangladesh Kings CC vs Pak I Care all-rounders: Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Muhammad Kamran

ECS T10 Barcelona KCC vs PAK Dream11 team for Bangladesh Kings CC vs Pak I Care bowlers: Hassan Gondal, Atif Muhammad, Moshiur Rahman

KCC vs PAK ECS T10 Barcelona, Bangladesh Kings CC playing 11 against Pak I Care: Jubed Miah, Sofiqul Islam, Moshiur Rahman, Hussain Aminul, MD Shafiullah, Tahed Ahmed, Mohammed Jamil Shemu, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Mosaraf Hossain, MD Rahul, Muhammad Asjed.

KCC vs PAK ECS T10 Barcelona, Pak I Care playing 11 against Bangladesh Kings CC: Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Kamran, Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Babar, Syed Shafaat Ali, Shehroz Ahmed, Mohammad Yasin, Faizan Raja, Atif Muhammad, Hassan Gondal, Adeel Shafqat.