KCC vs RVCC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MCL T20 2022 match, April 20, 1:00 PM IST

KCC vs RVCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCL T20 2022 match between Kulikawn Cricket Club and Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club: Kulikawn Cricket Club will take on Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club on Wednesday, April 20. The match will kick off at 1:00 PM IST at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram.

Kulikawn Cricket Club need to be more consistent with the bat to improve their position in the points table. They have played a total of five games so far, winning two and losing three matches. The team will hope for much better performance from batters like C Lalrinsanga and Parvez Ahmed as they are yet to touch the 150-run mark. After scoring only 104 runs in their last match against Luangmual Cricket Club, the team endured a loss by four wickets.

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club, on the other hand, have churned out some dominating performances in the league to take the second position. They have won four league games while losing just one match. In their last encounter, the team defeated Bawngkawn South Cricket Club by five wickets.

Ahead of the match between Kulikawn Cricket Club and Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club, here is everything you need to know:

KCC vs RVCC Telecast

Kulikawn Cricket Club vs Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India.

KCC vs RVCC Live Streaming

The MCL T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KCC vs RVCC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram at 1:00 PM IST on April 20, Wednesday.

KCC vs RVCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Parvez Ahmed

Vice-Captain – Vanlalthafamkima

Suggested Playing XI for KCC vs RVCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: C Vanlalhruaia, Lalhriatpuia Khiangte

Batters: Vanlalthafamkima, C Lalrinsanga, Johan Lalbiakkima

All-rounders: Remruadtdika Ralte, Parvez Ahmed

Bowlers: B Laltlanmawia, Lalrinfela Zadeng, Tc Laledenthara, Lalrintluanga

KCC vs RVCC Probable XIs:

Kulikawn Cricket Club: Roger Lalruatfela, C Lalrinsanga (c), Saroj Kumar, Nasib Rai, Vikash Kumar, Parvez Ahmed, Tc Laledenthara, Lalrintluanga, Lalhlimpuia Khiangte, Ajay Rai, Lalhriatpuia Khiangte (wk)

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club: B Laltlanmawia, C Vanlalhruaia, Johan Lalbiakkima, Lalhmachhuana Ralte, Remruadtdika Ralte, Remruatfela, Lalrinfela Zadeng, J Lalthankhuma, Vanlalthafamkima, A Ramthlanpuia, Vanmalsawma

