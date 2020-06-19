KCC vs SIG Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Stockholm Kista CC vs Sigtuna CC Semi-Final - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

KCC vs SIG Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Stockholm | Kista CC started their tournament impressively, accounting for the highly fancied Alby Zalmi CC side. They have continued on their winning way, with the exception of a single loss to Pakistanska Föreningen. Was this just a blip, or have they got the wobbles? Friday will hold the answers. After a strong start, Sigtuna topped the table at one stage, before losses in their final two round robin matches saw them slip to fourth place. After being trounced 67-105 by Kista only a day ago, this rematch has come up very fast! Can they pull off an upset?
From June 15-19, the Dream11 European Cricket Series Stockholm provides an opportunity for seven Swedish teams within the Stockholm area to showcase their skills. Numerous talented Swedish internationals will be chomping at the bit to show the cricket-starved watching world what cricket in Sweden is all about. Each week will consist of four T10 matches every day, Monday to Friday, with 20 matches in total. Group stage and Shield Final matches will run from Monday to Thursday, climaxing with the Semi Finals, Bronze Final and Final on the Friday.
KCC vs SIG ECS T10 Stockholm My Dream11 Team
KCC vs SIG Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Raja Mahmood
KCC vs SIG Dream11 Team Batsmen: Muhammad Farhan Anwar, Aleem Muhammad Siddiqi, Azeem Faisal
KCC vs SIG Dream11 Team All-rounders: Ahmad Ejaz (VICE CAPTAIN), Zubair Abbas, Muhammad Rehman, Chandan Khatri (CAPTAIN)
KCC vs SIG Dream11 Team Bowlers: Qurban Ali, Adnan Raza, Arif Zaidi
KCC vs SIG Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Kista CC Shahid Nawaz, Muhammad Farhan Anwar, Fashahid Shah, Chandan Khatri, Nasir Khan (C), Muhammad Asif, Arif Zaidi, Zubair Abbas, Ghazzai Mehdi (WK), Aleem Muhammad Siddiqi, Kashan Khan.
Sigtuna CC Qurban Ali, Muhammad Rehman, Azeem Faisal, Ataullah Safi, Adil Mahmood Afzal, Sohaib Atif, Ahmad Ejaz, Adnan Raza, Abu-Bakr Azhar/Zulfiqar Kiyani, Raja Mahmood (C & WK), Arshpreet Singh.
