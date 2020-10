KCC vs UCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KCC vs UCC Dream11 Best Picks / KCC vs UCC Dream11 Captain / KCC vs UCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

KCC Vs UCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Kings CC vs United CC Girona Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the ninth match of the ongoing ECS t10 Barcelona, Kings CC will open their account with a match against United CC Girona. Since it will be their first match, it may take them some time to adjust on the pitch. However, given that they have seen eight previous matches on the same pitch, the team might play well. For team United CC Girona, it will be their second match.

The Kings CC vs United CC Girona outing is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 14 at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. ECS T10 Barcelona, KCC vs UCC fixture will commence from 12:30 PM IST.

This will be the third day of the ongoing ECS T10 Barcelona League. The teams taking part in the league this year are Badalona Shaheen CC, Bengali CC, Catalunya CC, Catalunya Tigers CC, Falco CC, Fateh CC, Hira CC Sabadell, Joves Units CC, Gracia CC, Hawks CC, Kings CC, Men in Blue CC, Pak Montcada CC, Pakcelona CC, Raval Sporting CC and United CC Girona.

KCC vs UCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Kings CC vs United CC Girona Live Streaming

All the games of ECS will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

KCC Vs UCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Kings CC vs United CC Girona Live Score / Scorecard

KCC Vs UCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Kings CC vs United CC Girona: Match Details

October 14 - 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

ECS T10 Barcelona, KCC vs UCC Dream11 team for Kings CC vs United CC Girona

ECS T10 Barcelona KCC vs UCC Dream11 team for Kings CC vs United CC Girona captain: Shakil Mia

ECS T10 Barcelona KCC vs UCC Dream11 team for Kings CC vs United CC Girona vice-captain: Sumair Safdar Khan

ECS T10 Barcelona KCC vs UCC Dream11 team for Kings CC vs United CC Girona wicket keeper: Jubed Miah, Mohammad Ehsan

ECS T10 Barcelona KCC vs UCC Dream11 team for Kings CC vs United CC Girona batsmen: Aziz Mohammad Babarkrkhail, Khalid Ahmadi, Shakil Mia, Moyez Uddin

ECS T10 Barcelona KCC vs UCC Dream11 team for Kings CC vs United CC Girona all-rounders: Sumair Safdar Khan, Salman Ahmed

ECS T10 Barcelona KCC vs UCC Dream11 team for Kings CC vs United CC Girona bowlers: Moshiur Rahman, Foyez Ahmed, Muhammad Sheraz

KCC vs UCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Kings CC playing 11 against United CC Girona: Jubed Miah, Moyez Uddin, Tahed Ahmed, Shakil Mia, MD Shafiullah, Sofiqul Islam, Salman Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman, Foyez Ahmed, Soyful Islam, Sadikur Rahman

KCC vs UCC ECS T10 Barcelona, United CC Girona playing 11 against Kings CC: Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Muhammad Sheraz, Hikmat Khan, Amar Shakoor Jan, Aziz Mohammad Babarkrkhail, Khalid Ahmadi, Raja Umer Abbas, Sumair Safdar Khan, Abid Mahboob, Muhammad Ehsan, Muhammad Shabbir