KCC vs VG Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's ECS T10 Krefeld 2021, Koln CC vs VfB Gelsenkirchen, May 28, 6:30 PM IST

KCC vs VG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 44 between Koln CC and VfB Gelsenkirchen: In the upcoming match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld, Koln CC will face off against VfB Gelsenkirchen on Friday. The match will be hosted at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld and scheduled to start 06:30 pm IST.

Currently placed second in Group B, Koln CC with five wins in eight encounters have looked impressive in most parts of the tournament. Meanwhile, VfB Gelsenkirchen had mixed results so far after four wins from eight outings. They are sitting at the third spot in Group A points table.

Ahead of the match between Koln CC and VfB Gelsenkirchen; here is everything you need to know:

KCC vs VG Telecast

The ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 will not be broadcast in India

KCC vs VG Live Streaming

The match between KCC vs VG is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KCC vs VG Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, May 28 at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, in Krefeld. The game will start at 06:30 PM IST.

KCC vs VG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tejas Morbagal

Vice-captain: Irfan Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for KCC vs VG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Swapnil Varhade

Batsmen: Kamran Khan, Irfan Ahmed, Sahalom Dhaly

All-rounders: Arfan Malik, Shahidullah Arman, Tejas Morbagal

Bowlers: Neeraj Hukeri, Shrutary Awasthi, Asmdin Zadran, Sandheep Ravishankar

KCC vs VG Probable XIs

Koln CC: Dhruv Patel (C), Umang Shah, Tejas Morbagal, Dhruv Rathod, Sandheep Ravishankar, Lokesh Kamti (wk), Irfan Ahmed, Ameya Deshpande, Santosh Kumar, Grinesh Sanghavi, Asmdin Zadran

VfB Gelsenkirchen: Swapnil Varhade (C, WK), Shahidullah Arman, Shrutary Awasthi, Sivasai Yeesakonu, Arfan Malik, Sahalom Dhaly, Mezeyn Kamal, Suliman Hugakhil, Mirwali Jabarkheel, Neeraj Hukeri, Kamran Khan

