KCH vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's ECS T10 - Krefeld 2021, Koln Challengers vs Bayer Uerdingen Boosters May 21 12:30 pm PM IST Friday

KCH vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 17 between Koln Challengers and Bayer Uerdingen Boosters: Koln Challengers will square off against the Bayer Uerdingen Boosters in the 17th match of the ECS T10 Krefeld on Friday. The match will be played at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld and is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM IST. The Challengers have won only one match out of six in this tournament and are placed at the bottom of the Group A standings with two points so far.

On the other hand, the Boosters have also struggled as they too have the same win-loss recordpoints as their opponents this season. The hosts need to win their last two matches to confirm their Quarter-Final spot. Both sides will clash once again in the reverse fixture (Match 18) at the same venue to better their standings.

Ahead of the match between Koln Challengers and Bayer Uerdingen Boosters; here is everything you need to know:

KCH vs BUB Telecast

The ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 will not be broadcasted in India.

KCH vs BUB Live Streaming

The match between KCH vs BUB is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KCH vs BUB Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, May 21 at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, in Krefeld. The game will start at 12:30 PM IST.

KCH vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aritharan Vaseekaran

Vice-captain: Ayush Sharma

Suggested Playing XI for KCH vs BUB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Ahilan Ravinthran

Batsmen: Aritharan Vaseekaran, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Sriram Gurumurthy, Rohit Narayanan

All-rounders: Ayush Sharma, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Aravind Muthusubramanian

Bowlers: Srinivas Nareshkumar, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Kumar Mahendran

KCH vs BUB Probable XIs

Koln Challengers: Sriram Gurumurthy, Rohit Narayanan, Ayush Sharma, Amey Potale, Ajmal Schinwari, Vijay Rathnavel (WK), Kesava Motati (C), Srinivas Nareshkumar, Nikhil Patil, Aravind Muthusubramanian, Abdul Ajeez

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters: Ahilan Ravinthran (WK), Kumar Mahendran (C), Sri Kanth Vaka, Ali Abbas Akbar, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Anvesh Jandagudem, Pakeetharan Praba, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Mani Janarthanam, Stebin Stephen

