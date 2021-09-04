KDC vs ALC Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021, September 4, 1:30 PM IST

KDC vs ALC Dream11 team prediction and suggestions for today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 between Kids Cricket Club and Allappey Cricket Club: In the tenth match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021, Kids Cricket Club will lock horns with Allappey Cricket Club. The much-fancied match will be played on September 04, Saturday at 01:30 PM IST at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha.

Kids Cricket Club were denied a good start in the Kerala Club Championship 2021. The team lost their first match of the competition against Masters RCC by five wickets. After a poor start, the team gained some momentum by scripting a victory against Swantons by 45 runs. Kids CC will now be hoping to continue their winning run.

Allappey Cricket Club also started off on a bad note in the T20 extravaganza. They lost their first two games against Prathibha CC and Masters RCC. After two initial hiccups, Allappey bounced back stronger as they won their third game against Swantons by 68 runs. Just like Kids CC, Allappey CC will also fancy winning the game on Friday to keep the momentum going.

Ahead of the match between Kids Cricket Club and Allappey Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

KDC vs ALC Telecast

The Kids Cricket Club vs Allappey Cricket Club match will not be broadcast in India.

KDC vs ALC Live Streaming

The match between KDC and ALC is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KDC vs ALC Match Details

The tenth match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 will be played between Kids Cricket Club and Allappey Cricket Club at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on September 04, Saturday at 01:30 PM IST.

KDC vs ALC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rahul Sharma

Vice-captain: Akash C-Pillai

Suggested Playing XI for KDC vs ALC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Akash C-Pillai

Batsmen: Jean Vijay, Aditya Mohan, Gireesh PG, Anuj Jotin

All-rounders: Unnikrishnan AP, Amal Ramesh, Krishna Kumar T V, Rahul Sharma

Bowlers: Akshay KC, Mithun S

KDC vs ALC Probable XIs

Kids Cricket Club: Jean Vijay, Krishna Kumar T V, Pallam Anfal, Akshay KC, Abhishek Pratap, Vishnu Deth, Aditya Mohan, Biju Narayanan, Rahul Sharma, Farzaan A, Unnikrishnan A P

Allappey Cricket Club: Gowtham Mohan, Amal Ramesh, Prasoon Prasad, Abhishek R-Nair, Akash C-Pillai, Gireesh PG, Balu Babu, Anuj Jotin, Mithun-S, Ashwin Anand, Anoop-G

