KDC vs PRC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 match, September 01, 9:30 AM IST

KDC vs PRC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 between Kids Cricket Club and Pratibha Cricket Club:

Kids Cricket Club will cross swords with Pratibha Cricket Club in the third match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021. The game will be played on September 01, Wednesday at 9:30 AM IST at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha.

Kids Cricket Club were denied a dream start in the Kerala Club Championship 2021. The team lost their first match in the competition against Masters RCC by five wickets. KCC’s batting unit failed to live up to the expectations as they could post only 105 runs in their 19 overs. Masters chased the score on the very last ball to acquire two points. Kids Cricket Club will now be hoping for redemption on Wednesday.

Pratibha Cricket Club, on the other hand, enjoyed a contrasting start. The team scripted a victory in their opening affair against Allappey Cricket Club by 42 runs. It was Pratibha Cricket Club’s batting unit who ruled the show as they racked up 145 runs in their 15 runs. The club will be looking forward to continuing its winning streak on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between Kids Cricket Club and Pratibha Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

KDC vs PRC Telecast

The Kids Cricket Club vs Pratibha Cricket Club match will not be broadcasted in India.

KDC vs PRC Live Streaming

The match between KDC vs PRC is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KDC vs PRC Match Details

The third match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 will be played between Kids Cricket Club and Pratibha Cricket Club at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on September 01, Wednesday at 9:30 AM IST.

KDC vs PRC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sharafuddeen-NM

Vice-Captain- VA Jagadeesh

Suggested Playing XI for KDC vs PRC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sachin-PS

Batsmen: VA Jagadeesh, Vyshak Chandran, Jean Vijay, Aditya Mohan

All-rounders: TS Vinil, Sharafuddeen-NM, A P Unnikrishnan

Bowlers: KC Akshay, Midhun-PK, Neel Sunny

KDC vs PRC Probable XIs:

Kids Cricket Club: Akshay C S, Unnikrishnan A P, Krishna Devan, Jean Vijay, Farzaan A, Aditya Mohan, Abhishek Pratap, Vishnu Deth, Sachin Mohan, Pallam Anfal, Krishna Kumar T V

Pratibha Cricket Club: Rahul Dev, Jackson Cleetus, Aswanth S Sanker, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Vyshak Chandran, VA Jagadeesh, Muhammad Irshad, Sandeep S, Hanas Ahmed, Nidheesh Dineshan, Sharafuddeen N M

