KDC vs SWC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 match, September 02, 01:30 PM IST

KDC vs SWC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 between Kids Cricket Club and Swantons Cricket Club: Kids Cricket Club will cross swords with Swantons Cricket Club in the sixth match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021. The game will be played on September 02, Thursday at 01:30 PM IST at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha.

Kids Cricket Club got off to a poor start in the Kerala Club Championship 2021. The team succumbed to a loss against Masters RCC by five wickets in their first match of the T20 competition. Meanwhile, Kids’ second game against Pratibha Cricket Club was abandoned due to rain. The team is currently third in the points table.

Swantons Cricket Club, on the other hand, are sitting in the fourth position. Swantons’ only game in the T20 league so far was washed out due to rain. Coming into the contest on Thursday, both Kids Cricket Club and Swantons Cricket Club will be hoping to secure their first win of the season.

Ahead of the match between Kids Cricket Club and Swantons Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

KDC vs SWC Telecast

The Kids Cricket Club vs Swantons Cricket Club match will not be broadcasted in India.

KDC vs SWC Live Streaming

The match between KDC vs SWC is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KDC vs SWC Match Details

The sixth match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 will be played between Kids Cricket Club and Swantons Cricket Club at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on September 02, Thursday at 01:30 PM IST.

KDC vs SWC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Vishnu Mohan

Vice-Captain- Nibin Benny

Suggested Playing XI for KDC vs SWC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vishnu Mohan

Batsmen: Jean Vijay, Aditya Mohan, Ajinas-M, Ribin Varghese

All-rounders: A P Unnikrishnan, Nibin Benny, Fardeen K-Rafeeque

Bowlers: Akshay KC, Asif Salam, Vishnu P-Kumar

KDC vs SWC Probable XIs:

Kids Cricket Club: Akshay C S, Unnikrishnan A P, Krishna Devan, Jean Vijay, Farzaan A, Aditya Mohan, Abhishek Pratap, Vishnu Deth, Sachin Mohan, Pallam Anfal, Krishna Kumar T V

Swantons Cricket Club: Shiv Ganesh, Ameersha-SN, Vishnu Mohan, Ajinas-M, Ribin Varghese, I-Shahinsha, Asif Salam, Vishnu P-Kumar, Sagar KS-Mohan, Fardeen K-Rafeeque, Nibin Benny

