KE vs AS Dream11 Predictions, Shpageeza T20 League, Kabul Eagles vs Amo Sharks Playing XI,  Cricket Fantasy Tips

KE vs AS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KE vs AS Dream11 Best Picks / KE vs AS Dream11 Captain / KE vs AS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.  

Trending Desk |September 10, 2020, 12:36 PM IST
Shpageeza T20 League Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Shpageeza T20 League Match Live Streaming Online

The second last team on the table, Kabul Eagles will welcome the last in point table, Amo Sharks in their next scheduled fixture in the ongoing Shpageeza T20 League. The outing will be played on September 10 at 2:30 PM.

Both the teams have two matches each. Eagles have won and lost one match each, while the Sharks have lost both the matches. On September 7, Amo Sharks were defeated by Speen Ghar Tigers by a margin of 49 runs. Eagles, on the other hand, lost to Boost Defenders by 57 runs.

A total of six teams are a part of the Shpageeza T20 League. These include Mis Ainak Knights, Kabul Eagles, Boost Defenders Amo Sharks, Speen Ghar Tigers and Band-e-Amir Dragons.

Shpageeza T20 League Kabul Eagles vs Amo Sharks Streaming

The Kabul Eagles vs Amo Sharks match will be live streamed on RTA social media platforms.

KE vs AS Shpageeza T20 League, Speen Ghar Kabul Eagles vs Amo Sharks Live Score / Scorecard

 FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

 Shpageeza T20 League, Kabul Eagles vs Amo Sharks: Match Details

 September 10 - 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul

Shpageeza T20 League KE vs AS Dream11 team for Kabul Eagles vs Amo Sharks

Shpageeza T20 League KE vs AS Dream11 prediction, Kabul Eagles vs Amo Sharks captain: Rasooli

Shpageeza T20 League KE vs AS Dream11 prediction, Kabul Eagles vs Amo Sharks vice-captain: Shenwari

Shpageeza T20 League KE vs AS Dream11 prediction, Kabul Eagles vs Amo Sharks wicket keeper: Gurbaz

Shpageeza T20 League KE vs AS Dream11 prediction, Kabul Eagles vs Amo Sharks batsmen: Zadran, Atal, Kharote, Rasooli

Shpageeza T20 League KE vs AS Dream11 prediction, Kabul Eagles vs Amo Sharks all-rounders: Shenwari, Ahmadi, Wasi

Shpageeza T20 League KE vs AS Dream11 prediction, Kabul Eagles vs Amo Sharks bowlers: Shah, Rahman, Masood

KE vs AS Shpageeza T20 League, Kabul Eagles playing 11 against Amo Sharks: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor Ali Zadran, Wasim Akram, Sediqullah Atal, Samiullah Shenwari, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ziaur Rehman, Farmanullah, Nangeyalia Khaorte, Zia-ur-Rehman, Nijat Masood

KE vs AS Shpageeza T20 League, Amo Sharks playing 11 against Kabul Eagles: Farhan Zakhil, Javed Ahmadi, Abdul Wasi, Juma Gul, Darwish Rasooli, Hayatullah, Imran Mohammadi, Haji Murad Muradi, Batin Shah, Farid Malik, Yamin Ahmedzai.

