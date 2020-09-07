Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

KE vs BOD Dream11 Predictions, Shpageeza T20 League Kabul Eagles vs Boost Defenders Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

KE vs BOD Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KE vs BOD Dream11 Best Picks / KE vs BOD Dream11 Captain / KE vs BOD Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

Trending Desk |September 7, 2020, 12:57 PM IST
Afghanistan T20 League.

Kabul Eagles will be up against Boost Defenders on Monday, September 7, in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the ongoing Shpageeza T20 League. The Shpageeza T20 League Kabul Eagles vs Boost Defenders will be played at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul. This is the first match that both the teams will be playing in the Shpageeza T20 League. The match is scheduled to begin at 3.00pm IST.

A total of six teams are a part of the Shpageeza T20 League. These include, Mis Ainak Knights, Kabul Eagles, Boost Defenders, Amo Sharks, Speen Ghar Tigers and Band-e-Amir Dragons.

Shpageeza T20 League Kabul Eagles vs Boost Defenders Live Streaming

The Kabul Eagles vs Boost Defenders match will be live streamed on RTA social media platforms.

KE vs BOD Shpageeza T20 League, Kabul Eagles vs Boost Defenders Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

Shpageeza T20 League, Kabul Eagles vs Boost Defenders: Match Details

September 7 - 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul

Shpageeza T20 League KE vs BOD Dream11 team for Kabul Eagles vs Boost Defenders

 Shpageeza T20 League KE vs BOD Dream11 prediction, Kabul Eagles vs Boost Defenders captain: Mangal

Shpageeza T20 League KE vs BOD Dream11 prediction, Kabul Eagles vs Boost Defenders vice-captain: Shah

Shpageeza T20 League KE vs BOD Dream11 prediction, Kabul Eagles vs Boost Defenders wicketkeeper: Gurbaz

Shpageeza T20 League KE vs BOD Dream11 prediction, Kabul Eagles vs Boost Defenders batsmen: Shah, Zadran, Mangal

Shpageeza T20 League KE vs BOD Dream11 prediction, Kabul Eagles vs Boost Defenders all-rounders: Naib, Jana, Shenwari

Shpageeza T20 League KE vs BOD Dream11 prediction, Kabul Eagles vs Boost Defenders bowlers: Hamza, Shirzad, Haq, Omarzai

KE vs BOD Shpageeza T20 League, Kabul Eagles playing 11 against Boost Defenders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor-Ali-Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Sediqullah Atal, Abdul Rahim Mangal, Rahmanullah Zadran, Farmanullah

KE vs BOD Shpageeza T20 League, Boost Defenders playing 11 against Kabul Eagles: Ishaq Zazai (WK), Rahmat Shah, Ihsanullah, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Amir Hamza, Sayed Shirzad, Imran Janat, Hanzala, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Waqarullah Ishaq.

