KE vs BOD Dream11 Predictions, Shpageeza T20 League Kabul Eagles vs Boost Defenders Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Kabul Eagles will be up against Boost Defenders on Monday, September 7, in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the ongoing Shpageeza T20 League. The Shpageeza T20 League Kabul Eagles vs Boost Defenders will be played at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul. This is the first match that both the teams will be playing in the Shpageeza T20 League. The match is scheduled to begin at 3.00pm IST.
A total of six teams are a part of the Shpageeza T20 League. These include, Mis Ainak Knights, Kabul Eagles, Boost Defenders, Amo Sharks, Speen Ghar Tigers and Band-e-Amir Dragons.
Shpageeza T20 League Kabul Eagles vs Boost Defenders Live Streaming
The Kabul Eagles vs Boost Defenders match will be live streamed on RTA social media platforms.
KE vs BOD Shpageeza T20 League, Kabul Eagles vs Boost Defenders Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
Shpageeza T20 League, Kabul Eagles vs Boost Defenders: Match Details
September 7 - 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul
Shpageeza T20 League KE vs BOD Dream11 team for Kabul Eagles vs Boost Defenders
Shpageeza T20 League KE vs BOD Dream11 prediction, Kabul Eagles vs Boost Defenders captain: Mangal
Shpageeza T20 League KE vs BOD Dream11 prediction, Kabul Eagles vs Boost Defenders vice-captain: Shah
Shpageeza T20 League KE vs BOD Dream11 prediction, Kabul Eagles vs Boost Defenders wicketkeeper: Gurbaz
Shpageeza T20 League KE vs BOD Dream11 prediction, Kabul Eagles vs Boost Defenders batsmen: Shah, Zadran, Mangal
Shpageeza T20 League KE vs BOD Dream11 prediction, Kabul Eagles vs Boost Defenders all-rounders: Naib, Jana, Shenwari
Shpageeza T20 League KE vs BOD Dream11 prediction, Kabul Eagles vs Boost Defenders bowlers: Hamza, Shirzad, Haq, Omarzai
KE vs BOD Shpageeza T20 League, Kabul Eagles playing 11 against Boost Defenders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor-Ali-Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Sediqullah Atal, Abdul Rahim Mangal, Rahmanullah Zadran, Farmanullah
KE vs BOD Shpageeza T20 League, Boost Defenders playing 11 against Kabul Eagles: Ishaq Zazai (WK), Rahmat Shah, Ihsanullah, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Amir Hamza, Sayed Shirzad, Imran Janat, Hanzala, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Waqarullah Ishaq.
KE vs BOD Dream11 Predictions, Shpageeza T20 League Kabul Eagles vs Boost Defenders Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
