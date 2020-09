KE vs MAK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KE vs MAK Dream11 Best Picks / KE vs MAK Dream11 Captain / KE vs MAK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

KE vs MAK Dream11 Predictions, Shpageeza T20 League, Kabul Eagles vs Mis-e-Ainak Knights Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the final match of Shpageeza T20 League, Kabul Eagles will welcome Mis-e-Ainak Knights. Shpageeza T20 League, Kabul Eagles vs Mis-e-Ainak Knights outing will be played on Wednesday, September 16 at 1 PM.

Both the teams have won the qualifier matches in order to reach here. KE are at the top spot with eight points while MAK are placed at number two with six points. Kabul Eagles defeated MAK in the qualifier one round by four wickets. Meanwhile, Mis-e-Ainak Knights beat Band-e-Amir dragons by five wickets in qualifier round two.

Shpageeza T20 League Kabul Eagles vs Mis-e-Ainak Knights Streaming

The Kabul Eagles vs Mis-e-Ainak Knights match will be live streamed on RTA social media platforms.

KE vs AMK Shpageeza T20 League, Kabul Eagles vs Mis-e-Ainak Knights Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

Shpageeza T20 League, Kabul Eagles vs Mis-e-Ainak Knights: Match Details

Wednesday September 16 - 1 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul

Shpageeza T20 League KE vs MAK Dream11 team for Kabul Eagles vs Mis-e-Ainak Knights

Shpageeza T20 League KE vs MAK Dream11 prediction, Kabul Eagles vs Mis-e-Ainak Knights captain: Mohammad Shahzad

Shpageeza T20 League KE vs MAK Dream11 prediction, Kabul Eagles vs Mis-e-Ainak Knights vice-captain: Wasim Akram

Shpageeza T20 League KE vs MAK Dream11 prediction, Kabul Eagles vs Mis-e-Ainak Knights wicket keeper: Mohammad Shahzad

Shpageeza T20 League KE vs MAK Dream11 prediction, Kabul Eagles vs Mis-e-Ainak Knights batsmen: Noor Ali Zadran, Wasim Akram, Hashmat Shahidi, Bahar Ali Shinwari

Shpageeza T20 League KE vs MAK Dream11 prediction, Kabul Eagles vs Mis-e-Ainak Knights all-rounders: Samiullah Shinwari, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahidullah Kamal

Shpageeza T20 League KE vs MAK Dream11 prediction, Kabul Eagles vs Mis-e-Ainak Knights bowlers: Rahmanullah Zadran, Nangeyalia Kharote, Dawlat Zadran

KE vs MAK Shpageeza T20 League, Kabul Eagles playing 11 against Mis-e-Ainak Knights: Wasim Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor Ali Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Samiullah Shinwari, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nangeyalia kharote, Ziaur Rahman, Zia-ur-Rehman, Nijat Masood, Abdul Latif Ayoubi.

KE vs MAK Shpageeza T20 League, Amo Sharks playing 11 against Mis-e-Ainak Knights: Mohammad Shahzad Bahar Shinwari, Sediqullah Pacha, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ghamai Zadran, Shahidullah, Abdul Rahman, Shapoor Zadran (c), Noor Ahmad, Abdul Baqi, Dawlat Zadran.

