Kedar Jadhav an Unheralded Hero in India's ODI Line-up

The All-rounder Effect
Jadhav's role in the side has grown over the years since he made his debut in the format for India in 2014. Then a pure batsman, Jadhav has transformed himself into a more than handy bowler who can chip in with important wickets. Some of his scalps include the likes of Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, David Warner, Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Shai Hope, Hashim Amla and JP Duminy.
He has transformed himself into an all-rounder while improving upon his batting numbers. Since the Champions Trophy in England in 2017, Jadhav has scored 500-plus runs and returned 15-plus wickets which puts him into a rare category of prestigious all-rounders. The likes of Thisara Perera, Jason Holder, Sikandar Raza, Marcus Stoinis, Mohammad Nabi and Shakib-al-Hasan accompany him in the list. Jadhav averages a healthy 37.33 with the bat while taking 18 wickets at an average of 40.50 with the ball.
Contributions in Matches Won
He has been a positive influence and this is evident from his contribution in matches India have won with him in the side. Jadhav has a batting average of 54.66 with a strike rate of 108.32 in matches India have won. He has made 2 hundreds and three half-centuries in victories. In matches lost, he has just two half-centuries and no centuries.
With the ball as well, Jadhav creates a huge impact in wins. He has 27 career wickets in the fifty-over format. 23 of those have come in India's wins where he averages a stupendous 30.65 and strikes at a rate of 37.5. In lost matches - 12 of them - he has only 3 ODI wickets at an average of 68.33 with the only other wicket coming in a tie.
India With and Without Jadhav
There is further evidence to suggest Jadhav is an indispensable player in India's ODI setup. Since he started bowling in ODIs - in October 2016 - India have played with Jadhav in 52 matches while playing without him in 15 games. In matches they have taken the field with Jadhav, India have recorded a win/loss ratio of 3.166, winning 38 of the 52 matches.
In matches without Jadhav in this time period, India have won just 8 out of 15 while losing 6 - a win/loss ratio of 1.33. The drastic drop in win/loss ratio is suggestive of India struggling to balance the side in the absence of a handy all-rounder. Despite appearing seemingly innocuous with bat and ball, Jadhav has been quintessential to India’s plans in the format and will be a key player going to the World Cup.
First Published: March 16, 2019, 9:20 AM IST