Kedhar Jadhav & Shahbaz Nadeem Star as India B Pip India C in Deodhar Trophy Final

Kedhar Jadhav scored 86 and Shahbaz Nadeem took 4-32 as India B beat India C in the final of the 2019 Deodhar Trophy by 51 runs.

Cricketnext Staff |November 4, 2019, 4:21 PM IST
Opting to bat first after skipper Parthiv Patel won the toss, India B compiled a respectable total of 283-7 in their 50 overs. In response, India C could only manage 232-9.

India B suffered an early blow when Ishan Porel got rid of Rituraj Gaekwad in the first over itself. Porel would then remove Patel in the end of the 9th over to leave India B struggling at 28-2.

Baba Aparajith and Yashasvi Jaiswal then put together a 45-run stand for the third wicket that came to an end when the latter was trapped plumb by Jalaj Saxena.

Undeterred, Jaiswal stuck around long enough to bring up his half-century before he was dismissed by Axar Patel.

At 92-4, India B were still not out of trouble but Jadhav's hard-hitting knock - consisting of 4 fours and as many sixes - as well as valuable lower order contributions from Nitish Rana (20), Vijay Shankar (45) and Krishnappa Gowtham (35) saw them get post a competitive total.

In response, India C too lost openers Shubman Gill (1) and Mayank Agarwal (28) cheaply. A half-century from Priyam Garg (74) kept them in the hunt for a while but he kept running out of partners.

Virat Singh, Suryakumar Yadav and Dinesh Karthik departed for 6, 3 & 3 respectively and when Garg was dismissed in the 30th over, it all but brought an end to India C's resistance.

Axar (38), Jalaj Saxena (37*) and Mayank Markande (27) chipped in with cameos but the lack of any major partnerships in the lower order meant India C eventually finished well short of the target.

