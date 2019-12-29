Keegan Petersen Gets Maiden South Africa Call-up, Replaces Aiden Markram

With opening batsman Aiden Markram ruled out for six weeks due to a fractured finger, South Africa have called up Keegan Petersen for the first time ahead of the second Test against England in Cape Town beginning January 3.
Recently Petersen played exceptionally well for South Africa A against the visiting England in the three-day warm-up fixture at Benoi, scoring an impressive hard-fought 111 at number three, which included 12 boundaries.
Petersen was brought in after some superb form in domestic cricket. In 88 first-class matches for Boland since his debut in 2012, Petersen has scored 5,490 runs at an average of 40.66, including 15 hundreds.
The 26 year old, who is a right handed batsman, came through the U19 ranks and continued his good form in the senior side after that.
South Africa squad for second Test: Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Dean Elgar, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Keegan Petersen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second (wk), Rassie van der Dussen.
