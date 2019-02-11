Keemo Paul Stretchered Off Field After Damaging Right Quadriceps

Loading...
The incident occurred on the third morning of the third Test at Darren Sammy International Stadium in St Lucia when Paul stationed at mid-off ran after in pursuit of a Joe Denly cover drive. However, after starting off swiftly, the 20-year-old hobbled about ten steps before the ropes and collapsed after crossing the boundary cushions.
He received immediate assistance from the physio before being wheeled off on a stretcher.
Cricket West Indies then informed on Twitter that Paul had suffered a right quadriceps strain and that he is "unlikely to return to field before tea".
It is still to be determined how serious Paul's injury is but initial pictures have not looked good for him. He had come into the third Test as a replacement for the suspended Jason Holder and had given a good account of himself.
In the first innings, Paul removed Keaton Jennings with the first ball of his spell, eventually returning impressive figures of 2/58. In the second dig, he struck off the first ball of the third day getting rid of Rory Burns for 10. West Indies' injury woes were not just restricted to Paul with pacer Shannon Gabriel also been seen tended to for a tight hamstring.
First Published: February 11, 2019, 10:09 PM IST