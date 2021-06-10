‘Keep Going forward’ - Team India’s Hanuma Vihari Shares New Post on Instagram

Ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC final) against New Zealand, Team India batsman Hanuma Vihari took to social media to share a photo of his preparations for the marquee fixture. The Andhra batsman is currently preparing in Southampton with the rest of India’s Test squad and shared a latest photo of himself on Instagram on Thursday. Vihari’s latest post shows him practising in the nets and he captioned it as, “Head down. Keep going forward!”

The right-handed batsman’s post garnered more than 19,000 likes within a couple of hours of going live on the photo-video sharing platform. Several fans and users wished the cricketer ‘Best of luck’, while others used a slew of hearts, smiley’s and fire emoji’s in the comments section.

Vihari’s last Test outing was in Sydney against Australia. He was one of the heroes of the third Test and his crucial knock helped the Indian team pull off an iconic draw at the SCG. Vihari, who is also the captain of the Andhra Ranji team, braved hamstring tear and faced 161 balls for his unbeaten 23 in extreme pain and discomfort. He also forged a 62-run partnership off 259 balls with his teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, who also remained unbeaten till the end. The duo produced a resistance that is rarely seen in present time and the draw will be remembered as one of the best in the history of the game.

However, after the completion of the match, Vihari was rushed for scans and was subsequently ruled out of the fourth and final Test in Brisbane. Due to the extent of his injury, he had to miss the England Tests at home.

Post recovery in April, while several of his teammates were busy in the now suspended Indian Premier League (IPL),Vihari played three County Championship matches for Warwickshire, in which he scored 100 runs in six innings, which also included one half-century. He now believes that his County stint will definitely help him playing in English conditions, he said in a recent interview with ESPNcricinfo.

Team India will take on New Zealand in the inaugural WTC Final starting from June 18. After the WTC Final, India will lock horns with England in a five match Test series starting from August.

