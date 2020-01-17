Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

'Keep Grinding'- Unmukt Chand's Message to U-19 Indian Team

With the ICC U-19 World Cup starting on Friday in South Africa, India would be vying for the record fifth title, this time under the leadership of Priyam Garg. Wishes are pouring in from every corner for the Indians to do well in the tournament once again.

Cricketnext Staff |January 17, 2020, 11:24 AM IST
'Keep Grinding'- Unmukt Chand's Message to U-19 Indian Team

With the ICC U-19 World Cup starting on Friday in South Africa, India would be vying for the record fifth title, this time under the leadership of Priyam Garg. Wishes are pouring in from every corner for the Indians to do well in the tournament once again.

Former India U-19 skipper Unmukt Chand, who led the side to World Cup triumph in 2012, has given an important piece of advice to the youngsters.

"The Under-19 World Cup is the pinnacle of age-group cricket and it is significant, perhaps more than playing for the senior team, for an aspiring cricketer. You are the chosen few and I am sure the best 15 in the country," Unmukt Chand wrote for the Indian Express.

"It’s an early exposure so do not let it take control over you. Be aware, there would be distractions. The smarter you are, the healthier your choices would be. It’s an age where you want to try out new things. Be careful of your choices. If cricket is the priority, then you would end up taking the right decisions."

While the U-19 World Cup turned out to be stuff of dreams for some of the players, who went on to be successful at the international level, there are a few who could not make the transformation from the grade cricket to senior level.

Chand belongs to the latter, where he could not make it to the international team, and is even struggling to be a part of the state team as well. But his message to the youngsters is to ‘keep grinding’.

"The life ahead is going to be a puzzle. Be geared up for it. You will soon enter into the Men’s world’.

“Some might play for the country, some won’t. But keep grinding. Life can surprise you in many ways you can’t even imagine," he further wrote.

