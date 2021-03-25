'Keep Moving Forward: Ravindra Jadeja Gives Fitness Updates to Fans

Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been missing from action for almost two months now as he is recovering from a thumb injury sustained during the third test match against Australia in Sydney. Not only did he miss the final game in Down Under, but sat out the Test, T20 and ODIs against England on domestic soil. But there are signs he is recovering well, with the left-hander taking to nets for the first time recently.

On Wednesday, Jadeja posted a video on Twitter with the caption, “Keep moving forward.” The left-handed batsman, famous for swinging his bat like a sword after scoring fifties and hundreds, was seen working on his fitness ahead of the Indian Premier League wherein he represents the Chennai Super Kings.

Keep moving forward 😎 pic.twitter.com/V8SMcNu95a — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) March 24, 2021

A regular in all three formats of the game for India, Jadeja’s absence was expected to be a big setback to India ahead of theseries against England. However, with Axar Patel and Washington Sundar slowly growing into regular members, India established its supremacy over the English side first in Tests and then in the T20s. India leads the three-match ODI series 1-0.

Jadeja will look forward to achieving match fitness so that he could once again take the field under MS Dhoni, who will be leading the CSK for a record 12th time. The attacking batsman has played 184 matches in the world’s premier T20 tournament and scored 2159 runs at an average of over 25.

Theleft-arm orthodox bowler has picked 114 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.67. Last year, Jadeja scored 232 runs and picked 6 wickets in 14 games that he played.

After the conclusion of the Indian Premier League, India will leave for the English summer for a marathon 5-match Test series. Before that, India will also play New Zealand in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s in June and Jadeja would once again like to play his part in the white jersey.

The ICC T20 world cup, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will also take place this year in October-November. So there’s plenty of cricket for Jadeja to look forward to.

Season 14 of the IPL begins on April 9 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore. The final will be played on May 14 at the Narendra Modi cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.