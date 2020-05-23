Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Kemar Roach Picks Jacques Kallis as the Most Difficult Batsman He's Bowled to

West Indies bowler Kemar Roach picked up the most difficult player he has ever bowled to and the speedster picked up Protean Jacques Kallis.

Cricketnext Staff |May 23, 2020, 4:05 PM IST
Kemar Roach Picks Jacques Kallis as the Most Difficult Batsman He's Bowled to

West Indies bowler Kemar Roach picked up the most difficult player he has ever bowled to and the speedster picked up Protean Jacques Kallis.

In an interaction with Windies Cricket on Instagram, Roach admitted that Kallis was the most difficult to bowl to in Tests.

"Hands down, I would have to say, Jacques Kallis," he said.

"He was one the of the tougher for sure. He was technically very solid in his approach.

"He played it very easily, especially in the home series in 2010. Kallis is probably the hardest batsman I've bowled to."

In his career Kallis played over 519 matches scoring 25,534 runs and bagged 577 wickets. That also put him in the league of best all-rounders.

When he hung up his boots in 2014, he had scored 62 tons in across all formats.

On the other hand, the 31-year-old Roach has played 56 Tests and 92 ODIs for the West Indies. In these matches he has 196 and 124 wickets respectively.

For now all the sport has come to a standstill due to the outbreak of coronavirus. But if everything goes as planned, West Indies will to lock horns against the England side in a three-match Test series in July.

But that looks highly unlikely. For now there is no confirmation if the T20 World Cup, slated to be held in October, will take place or not.

In fact there are talks of holding the IPL in the window slated for the T20 World Cup, which has been opposed by Australian legends like Ian Chappell and Allan Border.

