Kemar Roach Rested, Alzarri Joseph Called Up for Bangladesh Test

Joseph, who first burst onto the scene in an ICC U-19 World Cup, played his last Test match for the Windies in 2017 and is returning to action after more than six months due to a stress fracture he had picked up in New Zealand in December.
Once fit, Joseph was picked in a 12-man President's XI team that played Bangladesh in a two-day game. He was the best bowler for the team and returned with figures of 4/53 from 15 overs.
Alzarri Joseph is in, while Kemar Roach rests hamstring...https://t.co/1Fo1BubXac pic.twitter.com/91kmW3V9Fn— WINDIES (@westindies) July 10, 2018
Joseph, known to bowl quite fast, dismissed Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan.
The youngster had made his debut against India in 2016 and since has played six Tests with 15 wickets to his name. In ODI cricket, he has 23 wickets from 14 matches and is yet to play for West Indies in T20 internationals.
The final Test of the series will be played at Sabina Park before the two teams play three ODIs and as many T20Is.
Squad: Jason Holder (capt), Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Devon Smith.
First Published: July 10, 2018, 8:31 PM IST