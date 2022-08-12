KEN vs BR Dream11 Team Prediction: Kenya vs Bermuda , Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for CWC One-Day Challenge League B 2022 match 41, August 11, St Martin, 3:30 pm IST

KEN vs BR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s KEN vs BR CWC One-Day Challenge League B 2022 match 41 between Kenya and Bermuda: Kenya will be up against Bermuda in the CWC One-Day Challenge League B on Thursday, August 11 at the Farmers Cricket Club Ground in St Martin. The match will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Kenya is fourth in the leader board, with 5 wins, 7 defeats, and one draw in 13 games. On the contrary, Bermuda is struggling at the bottom of the standings with 12 defeats to their name. Bermuda hasn’t managed to win a single game this season and have been thumped by the opposition sides.

Kenya’s Rakep Patel has been amassing runs this season as his tally now stands at 519 runs. Pacer Elijah Otieno has been in fine fettle with the ball and has scalped a truckload of wickets this season.

On the other hand, Bermuda has lacked quality in their side. The inexperienced players haven’t been able to perform against world-class sides. Crumbling under pressure has also been one of their major concerns. They will be hoping to bounce back and cause an upset when they face Kenya in the upcoming fixture.

Ahead of the match between Kenya vs Bermuda; here is everything you need to know:

KEN vs BR Telecast

The match between Kenya and Bermuda will not be telecast in India.

KEN vs BR Live Streaming

The match between Kenya and Bermuda will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KEN vs BR Match Details

The KEN vs BR match will be played at the Farmers Cricket Club Ground in St Martin on Thursday, August 11 at 3:30 pm IST.

KEN vs BR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Collins Obuya

Vice-Captain: Rakep Patel

Suggested Playing XI for KEN vs BR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Najiyah Raynor, Irfan Karim

Batsmen: Alex Obanda, Dominic Sabir, Collins Obuya

All-rounders: Rakep Patel, Kamau Leverock, Zeko Burgess

Bowlers: Vraj Patel, Elijah Otieno, Cameron Jeffers

Kenya vs Bermuda Possible Starting XI:

Kenya Predicted Starting Line-up: Rushab Patel, Alex Obanda, Irfan Karim (wk), Rakep Patel, Nelson Odhiambo, Collins Obuya, Sachin Bhudia, Shem Ngoche (c), Emmanuel Bundi, Elijah Otieno, Vraj Patel

Bermuda Predicted Starting Line-up: Dominic Sabir, Najiyah Raynor (wk), Dennico Hollis, Jabari Darrell, Steven Bramar, Jamar Stovel, Amari Ebbin, Kamau Leverock (c), Dalin Richardson, Zeko Burgess, Cameron Jeffers

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here