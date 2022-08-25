KEN vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

Kenya will host Nepal for a five-match T20I series that will get underway on Thursday, August 25, at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi.

Both sides will be trying to make the most of the bilateral T20I series after being eliminated from the ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers earlier this year. The two sides have a pool of talented players in their squad but significantly lack experience on the international stage.

Kenya will be looking to capitalize on their home conditions and will want to start off the series with a win. The experienced Collins Obuya will be the key player for Kenya while youngsters Alex Obanda and Sachin Bhudia are two exciting prospects to look out for in the first match.

Meanwhile, Nepal would be eager to triumph on foreign soil after outplaying Papua New Guinea and Malaysia in the Tri-series earlier this year. The Sandeep Lamichhane-led side have been exceptional against Kenya in the past and will be looking to maintain their dominance in the away series.

Ahead of the match between Kenya vs Nepal; here is everything you need to know:

Kenya vs Nepal Possible Starting XI:

Kenya predicted starting lineup: Irfan Karim (c), Alex Obanda, Sachin Bhudia, Sukhdeep Singh (wk), Collins Obuya, Shem Ngoche, Emmanuel Bundi, Nelson Odhiambo, Vraj Patel, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Elijah Otieno

Nepal predicted starting line-up: Arjun Saud, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Gyanendra Malla, Bhim Sharki, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC (wk), Aadil Ansari, Bibek Kumar Yadav, Kishore Mahato, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Jitendra Mukhiya

