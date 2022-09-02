KEN vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction: Kenya vs Nepal, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 1st ODI, September 2, in Nairobi, 12:30 pm IST

KEN VS NEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s KEN VS NEP ODI series first match between Kenya vs Nepal: After a closely contested T20I series, Kenya will now host Nepal for a three-match ODI series. The first encounter of the series is slated for Friday, September 2 at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi.

The two sides went in toe-to-toe in the shortest format of the game with Nepal securing the five-match series 3-2. Both sides won alternate matches up until the fifth and the final match of the series. With the series on the knife edge, Nepal held their nerves to clinch the match by 31 runs.

Kenya will be eager to level the scores in the 50-over format. Shem Nogche will continue to lead the side and will be hoping to marshal his troops to a triumph against Nepal. Veterans Collins Obuya and Rakep Patel have been in fine form for the hosts and will want to sustain their purple patch.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Lamichanne and his team would be eager to finish their tour on a high note by bagging the ODI series as well. Nepal seems to have their bases covered and can be tipped as slight favourites. However, Kenya has proved their prowess in the T20Is and Nepal would not want to write the hosts off too soon.

The next two matches of the series will take place on September 3 and 5 at the same venue.

Ahead of the match between Kenya vs Nepal; here is everything you need to know:

KEN VS NEP Telecast

The match between Kenya and Nepal will not be broadcast in India.

KEN VS NEP Live Streaming

The match between Kenya and Nepal will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KEN VS NEP Match Details

The KEN vs NEP match will be played at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi on Friday, September 2, at 12:30 pm IST.

KEN VS NEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sandeep Lamichhane

Vice-Captain: Collins Obuya

Suggested Playing XI for KEN VS NEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Asif Sheikh, Irfan Karim

Batsmen: Collins Obuya, Rakep Patel, Rohit Kumar Paudel

All-rounders: Shem Ngoche, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Adil Ansari

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Pawan Sarraf, Vraj Patel

Kenya vs Nepal Possible Starting XI:

Kenya predicted starting lineup: Irfan Karim (wk), Sukhdeep Singh, Collins Obuya, Sachin Bhudia, Rakep Patel, Shem Ngoche (c), Lucas Ndandason, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Emmanuel Bundi, Vraj Patel, Eugene Ochieng

Nepal predicted starting line-up: Asif Sheikh (wk), Arjun Saud, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Adil Ansari, Sandeep Lamichanne, Karan KC, Kishore Mahato, Pawan Sarraf, Jitendra Mukhiya

