KEN vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction: Kenya vs Nepal, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for KEN vs NEP ODI series, KEN vs NEP second match, September 3, Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi, 12:30 pm IST

KEN VS NEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s KEN VS NEP ODI series second match between Kenya vs Nepal:

Kenya will host Nepal for a three-match ODI series following a fiercely contested T20I series. The second ODI is scheduled for Saturday, September 3, and will take place at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi.

The two teams were pretty evenly matched in the five-match-long T20I series. The winner of the series could not be decided up until the fifth and final match as both sides won two matches each. Nepal kept their grit and played brilliantly in the final encounter to bag the match and the series.

Kenya will now be eager to level the scores in the 50-over format. Shem Nogche will continue to lead the hosts and has been in fine form with both bat and ball. Collins Obuya and Rakep Patel are the other two players on whom Kenya would rely significantly in the One-Day Internationals. The experience of the seasoned campaigners will be essential to the side.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Lamichanne and Nepal would be hoping to end their tour on a strong note by clinching the ODI series as well. Nepal appears to have all bases covered and seem like a better side on paper. However, Kenya has proven their power in T20Is and will be desperate to prove a point when they take the field for the 50-over format.

Ahead of the match between Kenya vs Nepal; here is everything you need to know:

KEN VS NEP Telecast

The match between Kenya and Nepal will not be broadcast in India.

KEN VS NEP Live Streaming

The match between Kenya and Nepal will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KEN VS NEP Match Details

The KEN vs NEP match will be played at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi on Saturday, September 3, at 12:30 pm IST.

KEN VS NEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sandeep Lamichhane

Vice-Captain: Collins Obuya

Suggested Playing XI for KEN VS NEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Irfan Karim

Batsmen: Rakep Patel, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Collins Obuya

All-rounders: Adil Ansari, Shem Ngoche, Nehemiah Odhiambo

Bowlers: Vraj Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Pawan Sarraf

Kenya vs Nepal Possible Starting XI:

Kenya predicted starting lineup: Sukhdeep Singh, Collins Obuya, Irfan Karim (wk), Sachin Bhudia, Rakep Patel, Shem Ngoche (c), Lucas Ndandason, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Emmanuel Bundi, Vraj Patel, Eugene Ochieng

Nepal predicted starting line-up: Arjun Saud, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Asif Sheikh (wk), Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Adil Ansari, Sandeep Lamichanne, Karan KC, Kishore Mahato, Pawan Sarraf, Jitendra Mukhiya

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here