KEN vs NIG Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021, September 11, 12:30 PM IST Saturday

KEN vs NIG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021 between Kenya and Nigeria: In the third fixture of the Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021, Kenya will go one-on-one against Nigeria. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe on September 11, Saturday at 12:30 PM IST. Kenya will start the contest on Saturday as favorites.

Kenya got off to a blistering start in the tri-series. The team’s first match in the competition against the host Uganda was washed out due to rain. However, the second game saw Kenya walking away with a 22-run win over Uganda. The team delivered a comprehensive performance to start the tournament on a winning note.

Coming into the match on Saturday, Kenya will be hoping to continue the winning momentum to take an early lead in the series. Nigeria, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the tri-series on Saturday. The team hasn’t played an international game since October 2019 and thus the players might appear a little rusty on the field.

Ahead of the match between Kenya and Nigeria; here is everything you need to know:

KEN vs NIG Telecast

The Kenya vs Nigeria match will not be broadcast in India.

KEN vs NIG Live Streaming

The match between Kenya and Nigeria is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KEN vs NIG Match Details

The match between Kenya and Nigeria will be played at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe on September 11, Saturday at 12:30 PM IST.

KEN vs NIG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nehemiah Odhiambo

Vice-captain: Irfan Karim

Suggested Playing XI for KEN vs NIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Irfan Karim

Batsmen: Rushab Patel, Gurdeep Singh, Zahid Abbas, Chimezie Onwuzulike

All-rounders: Shem Ngoche, Mohammad Taiwo, Isaac Okpe

Bowlers: Nehemiah Odhiambo, Emmanuel Bundi, Sylvester Okpe

KEN vs NIG Probable XIs

Kenya: Alex Obanda, Gurdeep Singh, Zahid Abbas, Elijah Otieno, Zahid Abbas, Nehemian Odhiambo, Irfan Karim, Rushab Patel, Emmanuel Bundi, Nelson Odhiambo, Shem Ngoche

Nigeria: Sylvester Okpe, Mustapha Yussuf, Sulaimon Runsewe, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Joshua Ayannike, Isaac Okpe, Vincent Adewoye, Mohammad Taiwo, Odion Isesele, Sesan Adedeji, Daniel Ajeku

