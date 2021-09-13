KEN vs NIG Dream11 Prediction And Hints For Today: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021, September 13, 12:30 PM IST

KEN vs NIG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021 between Kenya vs Nigeria: In the sixth match of the Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021, Kenya will square off against Nigeria. The game is scheduled to be played at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe on Monday, September 13, at 12:30 PM IST.

Kenya are an absolute force to be reckoned with in the ongoing series and are yet to be defeated so far. The Shem Ngoche-led side have two wins under their belt from three games, including a no-result. However, they come into this game after they demolished Nigeria to snare a comprehensive eight-wicket win on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Nigeria have had quite a dismal run in this series. They kicked off the Tri-series campaign with a one-sided loss against Kenya, as they could only manage only 107 runs, a target which their opponents chased with 49 deliveries to spare. In their second game they crashed to a 56-run loss against hosts Uganda. After failing to register a single win so far, they will hope to change their fortunes in this match.

Ahead of the match between Kenya vs Nigeria; here is everything you need to know:

KEN vs NIG Telecast

The Uganda vs Nigeria match will not be broadcast in India.

KEN vs NIG Live Streaming

The match between Kenya vs Nigeria will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KEN vs NIG Match Details

The match between Kenya vs Nigeria will be played at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe on Monday, September 13, at 12:30 PM IST.

KEN vs NIG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shem Ngoche

Vice-captain: Irfan Karim

Suggested Playing XI for KEN vs NIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Irfan Karim

Batsmen: Alex Obanda, Rushab Patel, Daniel Ajekun, Chimezie Onwizulike

All-rounders: Shem Ngoche, Mohameed Taiwo, Isaac Okpe

Bowlers: Nelson Odhiambo, Mustapha Yusuf, Odion Isesele

KEN vs NIG Probable XIs

Kenya: Gurdeep Singh, Alex Obanda, Irfan Karim (WK), Rushab Patel, Shem Ngoche (C), Dominic Wesonga, Vraj Patel, Emmanuel Bundi, Peter Langat, Nelson Odhiambo, Nehemiah Odhiambo

Nigeria: Chimezie Onwizulike, Daniel Ajekun, Sesan Adedeji, Peter Aho, Joshua Ayannaike (C, WK), Vincent Adewoye, Mohameed Taiwo, Sulaimon Runswew, Isaac Okpe, Odion Isesele, Mustapha Yusuf

