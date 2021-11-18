KEN vs NIG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier match, November 18, 12:45 pm IST

KEN vs NIG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier match between Kenya and Nigeria: Kenya will square off against Nigeria on Thursday, November 18, in the 6th match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier for the Africa region. The match between Kenya and Nigeria is set to take place at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre and it is slated to start at 12:45 pm (IST).

So far, Kenya have played two matches and have won one and lost one apiece. They currently occupy the second spot on the table. On Thursday, when they will be up against Nigeria, they will aim to claim the top spot in the table by winning this fixture.

Kenya’s opponents Nigeria, meanwhile, are placed at the bottom of the table and they are yet to open their account. They have lost both their opening games and will be desperate to record a win over Kenya in this fixture.

Both teams have faced each other on four occasions in the past with Kenya taking three of those encounters.

Here is all you need to know about today’s 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier match between Kenya and Nigeria:

KEN vs NIG Telecast

The 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier match between Kenya vs Nigeria will not be televised in India

KEN vs NIG Live Streaming

The 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier match between Kenya and Nigeria will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KEN vs NIG Match Details

The 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier match between Kenya and Nigeria will take place at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre, Kigali City on Thursday, November 18. The match between KEN vs NIG will start at 12:45 pm IST.

KEN vs NIG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shem Ngoche

Vice-Captain: Peter Aho

Suggested Playing XI for KEN vs NIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Irfan Karim

Batters: Gurdeep Singh, Prosper Useni, Ademola Onikoyi, Alex Obanda

All-rounders: Peter Aho, Collins Obuya, Shem Ngoche

Bowlers: Sylvester Okpe, Elijah Otieno, Nehemiah Odhiambo

KEN vs NIG Probable XIs:

Kenya Possible Playing XI: Shem Ngoche ©, Eugene Ochieng, Collins Obuya, Rakep Patel, Alex Obanda, Rushab Patel, Gurdeep Singh, Elijah Otieno, Irfan Karim (wk), Emmanuel Bundi, Nehemiah Odhiambo

Nigeria Possible Playing XI: Sylvester Okpe ©, Sesan Adedeji, Peter Aho, Daniel Gim, Isaac Okpe, Prosper Useni, Ridwan Abdulkareem, Ashmit Shreshta (wk), Ademola Onikoyi, Joshua Ayannike, Samuel Mba

