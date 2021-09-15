KEN vs NIG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021 match, September 15, 12:30 PM IST

KEN vs NIG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021 between Kenya and Nigeria: In the seventh fixture of the Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021, Kenya is scheduled to square off against Nigeria. The much-anticipated match is scheduled to be played at the Entebbe Cricket Oval on September 15, Wednesday at 12:30 PM IST. The Wednesday encounter is unlikely to be a thrilling affair as Nigeria and Kenya are experiencing contrasting rides in the competition.

Kenya can be easily considered as the best team in the ongoing T20I league. They have secured victory in three out of four league games while their match was washed out due to rain. Kenya are currently at the top of the table with seven points under their belt.

Nigeria, on the other hand, are yet to open their account in the Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021. The team has lost all their four league games and are currently reeling at rock bottom. Adding to the misery, Nigeria lost both their previous T20 Internationals against Kenya in the tri-series by eight wickets and 61 runs respectively.

Ahead of the match between Kenya and Nigeria; here is everything you need to know:

KEN vs NIG Telecast

Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021 is not broadcasted in India.

KEN vs NIG Live Streaming

Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KEN vs NIG Match Details

The seventh match of the Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021 will be played at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe on September 15, Wednesday at 12:30 PM IST.

KEN vs NIG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Gurdeep Singh

Vice-Captain- Mohammad Taiwo

Suggested Playing XI for KEN vs NIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Irfan Karim

Batsmen: Rushab Patel, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Gurdeep Singh, Zahid Abbas

All-rounders: Shem Ngoche, Isaac Okpe, Mohammad Taiwo

Bowlers: Emmanuel Bundi, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Sylvester Okpe

KEN vs NIG Probable XIs:

Kenya: Alex Obanda, Zahid Abbas, Nehemian Odhiambo, Irfan Karim, Rushab Patel, Zahid Abbas, Elijah Otieno, Nelson Odhiambo, Shem Ngoche, Emmanuel Bundi, Gurdeep Singh

Nigeria: Sesan Adedeji, Daniel Ajeku, Sylvester Okpe, Joshua Ayannike, Isaac Okpe, Vincent Adewoye, Mohammad Taiwo, Odion Isesele, Mustapha Yussuf, Sulaimon Runsewe, Chimezie Onwuzulike

