KEN vs NIG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021 match, September 16, 12:30 PM IST

KEN vs NIG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021 between Kenya and Nigeria: In the ninth fixture of the Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021, Kenya is scheduled to square off against Nigeria. The much-anticipated match is scheduled to be played at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe on September 16, Thursday at 12:30 PM IST. The match doesn’t hold much importance as Kenya has already qualified for the final against Uganda.

Kenya have performed relatively well in the T20 Championship so far. They are currently second in the points table with three victories from five league matches. On the other hand, Nigeria have succumbed to a below-average performance in the competition. The team is rooted at the bottom of the points table after losing all their five league games.

Interestingly, this will be the third time that Kenya and Nigeria will play against each other in the Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021. In both the previous games, Kenya emerged victorious by eight wickets and 61 runs respectively.

Ahead of the match between Kenya and Nigeria; here is everything you need to know:

KEN vs NIG Telecast

Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021 is not televised in India.

KEN vs NIG Live Streaming

Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KEN vs NIG Match Details

The ninth match of the Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021 will be played at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe on September 16, Thursday at 12:30 PM IST.

KEN vs NIG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sesan Adedeji

Vice-Captain- Irfan Karim

Suggested Playing XI for KEN vs NIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Irfan Karim, Joshua Ayannikem

Batsmen: Gurdeep Singh, Sesan Adedeji, Prosper Useni

All-rounders: Shem Ngoche, Vincent Adewoye

Bowlers: Peter Coech, Peter Aho, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Mustapha Yussuf

KEN vs NIG Probable XIs:

Kenya: Alex Obanda, Rushab Patel, Irfan Karim (wk), Gurdeep Singh, Emmanuel Bundi, Peter Koech, Vraj Patel, Dominic Wesonga, Nelson Odhiambo, Shem Ngoche (c), Nehemiah Odhiambo

Nigeria: Chimezie Onwuzulike, Daniel Ajeku, Joshua Ayannike (c & wk), Rasheed Abolarin, Peter Aho, Olayinka Olaleye, Vincent Adewoye, Mustapha Yussuf, Mohammed Taiwo, Sesan Adedeji, Prosper Useni

