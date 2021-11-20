KEN vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Match, November 20, 05:15 PM IST

KEN vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier match between Kenya and Uganda: In the eleventh match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, Uganda will lock horns with Kenya at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City at 05:15 PM IST on November 20, Saturday. The team teams are going neck-to-neck in the competition and the side winning is expected to win the Africa Qualifiers.

Kenya are currently atop the standings with three victories from four league matches. Uganda also have the same number of victories. However, a low net run rate than Kenya has placed the team in second place in the points table. Further, the two teams have already faced each other once in the tournament.

The first match between the two sides saw Kenya scripting a victory by just one run. The team won the nail-biting thriller on the very last ball of the match.

Ahead of the match between Kenya and Uganda; here is everything you need to know:

KEN vs UGA Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Kenya vs Uganda game in India.

KEN vs UGA Live Streaming

Kenya vs Uganda match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

KEN vs UGA Match Details

Kenya will face Uganda at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City at 05:15 PM IST on November 20, Saturday.

KEN vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Collins Obuya

Vice-Captain- Riazat Ali Shah

Suggested Playing XI for KEN vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Irfan Karim

Batters: Collins Obuya, Saud Islam, Simon Ssesazi

All-rounders: Dinesh Nakrani, Shem Ngoche, Riazat Ali Shah

Bowlers: Elijah Otieno, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Nehemiah Odhiambo

KEN vs UGA Probable XIs:

Kenya: Rushab Patel, Irfan Karim, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Shem Ngoche, Eugene Ochieng, Elijah Otieno, Gurdeep Singh, Alex Obanda, Collins Obuya, Vraj Patel, Peter Koech Langat

Uganda: Frank Akankwasa, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Saud Islam, Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Fred Achelam(wk), Bilal Hassan, Henry Ssenyondo, Riazat Ali Shah

