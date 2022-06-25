KEN vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction: Kenya vs Uganda Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League June 26, 12:30 pm IST

KEN vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League B match 12 between Kenya and Uganda: Table-toppers Uganda will face fourth-placed Kenya in the 12th match of the ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League B on Sunday. The match between Kenya and Uganda will be played at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala.

Uganda come into the fixture after securing a convincing seven-wicket victory against Italy in the last encounter. Batting first, Italy managed to post 120 runs in 36.3 overs. Uganda, during the run chase, reached the target in 24.2 overs.

After claiming seven wins in nine matches, Uganda currently have 14 points in their kitty.

Kenya, on the other hand, clinched a 134-run victory against Italy in their last fixture. Kenya have till now won three out of their eight matches. With seven points to their name, the Kenyan side presently occupy fourth spot in the standings.

Ahead of the match between the Kenya and Uganda, here is everything you need to know:

KEN vs UGA Telecast

Kenya vs Uganda game will not be telecast in India.

KEN vs UGA Live Streaming

The KEN vs UGA fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KEN vs UGA Match Details

Kenya and Uganda will play against each other at the Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala at 12:30 PM IST on June 26, Sunday.

KEN vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Rakep Patel

Vice-Captain – Collins Obuya

Suggested Playing XI for KEN vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Fred Achelam

Batters: Alex Obanda, Rakep Patel, Simon Ssesazi

All-rounders: Collins Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Brian Masaba, Dinesh Nakrani

Bowlers: Emmanuel Bundi, Elijah Otieno, Cosmas Kyewuta

Kenya vs Uganda Possible Starting XI:

Kenya Predicted Starting Line-up: Rakep Patel (captain), Nelson Odhiambo, Irfan Karim (wicketkeeper), Alex Obanda, Rushab Patel, Collins Obuya, Tanzeel Sheikh, Shem Ngoche, Emmanuel Bundi, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Elijah Otieno

Uganda Predicted Starting Line-up: Simon Ssesazi, Emmanuel Hasahya, Ronak Patel, Kenneth Waiswa, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Frank Akankwasa, Brian Masaba (captain), Fred Achelam (wicketkeeper), Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo

