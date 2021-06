KEN-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Kwibuka Women’s T20, June 8 01:00 pm IST

KEN-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kwibuka Women’s T20 Match between Kenya Women vs Nigeria Women: Kenya Women are slated to take on Nigeria Women in the fifth match of the Kwibuka Women’s T20 tournament on Tuesday at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda. The match between KEN-W and NIG-W would start at 01:00 pm (IST).

Kenya Women kick-started their campaign with a thumping win over Botswana Women on Monday. Put in to bat first, Botswana Women managed to score just 68 runs for the loss of nine wickets. In reply, Kenya Women won the match with nine wickets and 75 balls to spare.

On the other hand, Nigeria Women were beaten by Namibia Women in their season opener by eight wickets on Sunday.

On Tuesday, when they face each other,Kenya Women will look to continue their winning march, while Nigeria Women will aim to register their first victory of the season.

Ahead of the Kwibuka Women’s T20 match between Kenya Women and Nigeria Women; here is everything you need to know:

KEN-W vs NIG-W Telecast

The match between KEN-W vs NIG-W is not televised in India.

KEN-W vs NIG-W Live Streaming

The match between KEN-W vs NIG-W can be live-streamed on Women’s CricZone’s YouTube channel.

KEN-W vs NIG-W Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, June 8 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda. The game will start at 01:00 pm (IST).

KEN-W vs NIG-W captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Sarah Wetoto

Vice-Captain: Sharon Juma

KEN-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Sharon Juma

Batsmen: Samantha Agazuma, Omonye Asika, Veronica Abuga, Melvin Idambo

All-Rounders: Queentor Abel, Margaret Ngoche, Sarah Wetoto

Bowlers: Edith Waithaka, Mary Desmond, Joy Efosa

KEN-W vs NIG-W probable playing XI:

Kenya Women predicted playing XI: Queentor Abel, Veronica Abuga, Margaret Ngoche (c), Fiavia Odhiambo, Jane Otieno, Lavendah Idambo, Melvin Idambo, Rsther Wachira, Edith Waithaka, Sarah Wetoto (vc) and Sharon Juma.

Nigeria Women predicted playing XI: Kehinde Abdulquadri, Abigail Igbobie, Favour Eseigbe, Blessing Etim, Salome Sunday, Samantha Agazuma (c), Omonye Asika, Mary Desmond, Joy Efosa, Agatha Obulor and Racheal Samson.

