KEN-W vs RWA-W Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List For 2nd Semi-Final: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Kwibuka Women’s T20 2021 Kenya Women vs Rwanda Women June 11 5:20 PM IST

KEN-W vs RWA-WDream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s 2nd semi-final between Kenya Women and Rwanda Women: The second semi-final of the Kwibuka Women’s T20 tournament will see Kenya Women locking horns with hosts Rwanda on Friday. Both sides finished second and third, respectively, on the points table after the completion of the group stage matches. The visitors with three wins andone loss finished second in the standings with six points. Whereas, the host side are close behind at the third spot in the standings with two wins and losses each with four points to their name.

Both sides played against each other on Thursday where the Kenyan outfit came out victorious by 25 runs. Going with their current form, the visitors are the favourites for this match.

Ahead of the match between Kenya Women and Rwanda Women; here is everything you need to know:

KEN-W vs RWA-W Telecast

Not televised in India.

KEN-W vs RWA-W Live Streaming

Cricket fans can enjoy live streaming on Women’s CricZone YouTube and Facebook Channels

KEN-W vs RWA-W Match Details

The 2nd semi-final of the Kwibuka Women’s T20 will be played on Friday, June 11 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, in Kigali Rwanda. The game will begin at 05:20 PM IST.

KEN-W vs RWA-WDream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sarah Wetoto

Vice-captain: Queentor Abel

Suggested Playing XI for KEN-W vs RWA-WDream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Sharon Juma

Batter: Cathia Uwamahoro, Melvin Idambo, Sifa Ingabire, Veronica Abuga

All-rounders: Henriette Ishimwe, Sarah Wetoto, Queentor Abel

Bowlers: Belyse Murekatete, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Margueritte Vumiliya

KEN-W vs RWA-W Probable XIs

Kenya Women: Queentor Abel, Veronica Abuga, Margaret Ngoche (C), Fiavia Odhiambo, Jane Otieno, Lavendah Idambo, Melvin Idambo, Esther Wachira, Edith Waithaka, Sarah Wetoto, Sharon Juma

Rwanda Women: Diane Dusabemungu, Gisele Ishimwe, Sarah Uwera (c), Marie Bimenyimana, Belyse Murekatete, Alice Ikuzwe, Cathia Uwamahoro, Henriette Ishimwe, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Immaculee

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here