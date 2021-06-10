KEN-W vs RWA-W Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Kwibuka Women’s T20 2021, June 10 1:00 pm IST Thursday

KEN-W vs RWA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kwibuka Women’s T20 Match between Kenya Women vs Rwanda Women: Kenya Women will take on Rwanda Women on Thursday in the ninth match of the Kwibuka Women’s T20 tournament at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda. So far, Kenya Women have played three games and won two out of them. They have lost just one match and are currently placed at the second spot in the points table.

Rwanda Women have also played three games and won two out of them. They have lost just one game and are placed at the third spot in the points table.

In their previous outing, Kenya Women were beaten at the hands of Namibia Women by 36 runs. On the other hand, Rwanda Women won their previous match against Nigeria Women by six runs.

Ahead of the Kwibuka Women’s T20 match between Kenya Women and Rwanda Women; here is everything you need to know:

KEN-W vs RWA-W Telecast

The match between KEN-W vs RWA-W is not televised in India

KEN-W vs RWA-W Live Streaming

The match between KEN-W vs RWA-W can be live-streamed on Women’s CricZone’s YouTube channel.

KEN-W vs RWA-W Match Details

The match between KEN-W and RWA-W will be played on Thursday, June 10 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda. The game will start at 01:00 pm (IST).

KEN-W vs RWA-W captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Sarah Wetoto

Vice-Captain: Queentor Abel

KEN-W vs RWA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Sharon Juma

Batsmen: Veronica Abuga, Cathia Uwamahoro, Melvin Idambo and Sifa Ingabire

All-Rounders: Sarah Wetoto, Queentor Abel and Henriette Ishimwe

Bowlers: Immaculee Muhawenimana, Belyse Murekatete and Margueritte Vumiliya.

KEN-W vs RWA-W probable playing XI

Kenya Women predicted playing XI: Queentor Abel, Veronica Abuga, Margaret Ngoche (c), Fiavia Odhiambo, Jane Otieno, Lavendah Idambo, Melvin Idambo, Esther Wachira, Edith Waithaka, Sarah Wetoto (vc) and Sharon Juma.

Rwanda Women predicted playing XI: Diane Dusabemungu, Gisele Ishimwe, Sarah Uwera (c), Marie Bimenyimana, Belyse Murekatete, Alice Ikuzwe, Cathia Uwamahoro, Henriette Ishimwe, Josiane Nyirankundineza and Immaculee.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here