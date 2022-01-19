KEN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Commonwealth Games Women’s T20 Qualifier 2022 match, January 20, 7:00 AM IST

KEN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Commonwealth Games Women’s T20 Qualifier 2022 match between Kenya Women and Sri Lanka Women:Kenya Women will have a battle with Sri Lanka Women in the fifth match of the Commonwealth Games Women’s T20 Qualifier 2022. The two teams will play against each other at the Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at 7:00 AM IST on January 20, Thursday.

Kenya Women made a dismal start in the tournament. They lost to Bangladesh in their first game by a big margin of 80 runs. It was a horrible batting performance by Kenya as they ended up with just 45 runs while chasing 126 in their 20 overs. Playing the Thursday encounter, the batters need to step up and take responsibility.

Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, were absolutely terrific in their first match of the competition against Scotland Women. Sri Lanka posted a massive total of 182 runs and then restricted the opposition at 73 to record a 109-run victory. Sri Lanka are the favorites to win the Thursday match and continue the winning ride.

Ahead of the match between Kenya Women and Sri Lanka Women; here is everything you need to know:

KEN-W vs SL-W Telecast

KEN-W vs SL-W match will not be telecasted in India.

KEN-W vs SL-W Live Streaming

The Kenya Women vs Sri Lanka Women game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

KEN-W vs SL-W Match Details

The Kenya Women vs Sri Lanka Women contest will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at 7:00 AM IST on January 20, Thursday.

KEN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Margaret Ngoche

Vice-Captain: Oshadi Ranasinghe

Suggested Playing XI for KEN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Prasadani Weerakkody

Batters: Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Venasa Ooko

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Queentor Abel, Margaret Ngoche

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Sarah Wetoto, Flavia Odhiambo

KEN-W vs SL-W Probable XIs:

Kenya Women: Venasa Ooko, Sarah Wetoto, Sharon Juma, Veronica Abuga, Esther Wachira, Daisy Njoroge, Sylvia Kinyua, Queentor Abel, Margaret Ngoche, Flavia Odhiambo, Lavendah Idambo

Sri Lanka Women: Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Prasadani Weerakkody (wk), Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Tharika Sewwandi

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here