Kent Cricket Compares Joe Denly's Runs to Virat Kohli's, Fans React Strongly

England's Joe Denly has faced severe criticism due to his inability to covert starts into big scores. That was evident during the first Test between England and West Indies at Southampton.

Cricketnext Staff |July 13, 2020, 10:54 AM IST
He returned with scores of 18 and 29 in the two innings.

He county club Kent, though had a funny take on this.

They tweeted during the first innings that though Denly has scored 14 runs since the lockdown, India skipper Virat Kohli has 0.

This, though did not go down well with Kohli fans.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has severely criticised Denly. "England have a decision to make on Denly. Crawley surely has to stay in the side," Vaughan told BBC Sport.

Denly averages 29.53 in 15 Tests since making his debut in 2019. His highest score is 94 against Australia last summer.

"Joe Denly played the way he has played in all of his 15 Tests," said Vaughan. "It's been the same story. He did the hard yards then made a mistake."

On the other side, Crawley made a strong statement who scored 76. "It's not even a conversation," said Vaughan, who captained England in 51 of his 82 Tests.

"You could argue that Denly was very lucky to have played 15 Test matches. There are a lot of players who have played only eight Tests and got hundreds.

"He has missed his chance and they have to stick with Crawley. I'm sorry for Denly - he's just not good enough."

