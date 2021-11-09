KER vs MP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 match, November 09, 01:00 PM IST

KER vs MP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 match between Kerala and Madhya Pradesh: Kerala will be playing against Madhya Pradesh in the 92nd match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. The encounter is scheduled to be hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on November 09, Tuesday at 01:00 PM IST.

Kerala will be playing a must-win encounter on Tuesday. The team needs nothing less than a victory to remain in contention for the knockout round. Sanju Samson’s side is currently third in the Group D standings with two losses and as many victories. Kerala will be coming into the Tuesday match after a scintillating win over Assam by eight wickets in their last encounter.

Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, have been terrific in the competition so far. The side has secured victory in as many as three games while losing just one match. The team will be eying another clinical performance to counter Kerala. Currently, they are second in the Elite Group D table with 12 points to their name.

Ahead of the match between Kerala and Madhya Pradesh; here is everything you need to know:

KER vs MP Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh game.

KER vs MP Live Streaming

The match between Kerala and Madhya Pradesh will be streamed live on the Disney + Hostar app and website.

KER vs MP Match Details

Kerala will go up against Madhya Pradesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi at 01:00 PM IST on November 09, Tuesday.

KER vs MP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sanju Samson

Vice-Captain- Venkatesh Iyer

Suggested Playing XI for KER vs MP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Vishnu Vinod

Batters: Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Parth Sahani

All-rounders: Akhil MS, Jalaj Saxena, Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers: Basil Thampi, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kartikeya

KER vs MP Probable XIs:

Kerala: Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammad Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Jalaj Saxena, Akhil MS, Sharafuddeen, Basil Thampi, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Sudhesan Midhun

Madhya Pradesh: Venkatesh Iyer, Kuldeep Gehi, Rajat Patidar, Saransh Jain, Mihir Hirwani, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Parth Sahani (c), Rakesh Thakur (wk), Shubham Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya

