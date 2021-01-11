- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
KER vs PUD Dream 11 predictions Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Kerala vs Puducherry : Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Kerala vs Puducherry Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Kerala vs Puducherry Dream11 Best Picks / Kerala vs Puducherry Dream11 Captain / Kerala vs Puducherry Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 11, 2021, 3:23 PM IST
In the third match of Group Elite E in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021,Kerala will be up against Puducherry on Monday, January 11. The match will be played in the evening shift which starts from 7 PM IST. The series started on January 10 and will conclude on January 31. There are a total of 38 teams that will be taking part in the series.
All Group E matches of the series will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This is the first match that both Kerala and Puducherry will be playing in the league.
KER vs PUD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Kerala vs Puducherry: Live Streaming and telecast
All matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels. Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.
KER vs PUD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Kerala vs Puducherry: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
KER vs PUD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Kerala vs Puducherry: Match Details
The Kerala vs Puducherry match is on Monday January 11. The match will start from 7 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Wankhede Stadium.
KER vs PUD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, dream 11 team, Kerala vs Puducherry
KER vs PUD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Kerala vs Puducherry captain: Sanju Samson
KER vs PUD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Kerala vs Puducherry vice-captain: Jalaj Saxena
KER vs PUD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Kerala vs Puducherry wicket keeper: Sanju Samson
KER vs PUD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Kerala vs Puducherry batsmen: S Anand, Paras Dogra, Sachin Baby, Robin Uthappa
KER vs PUD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Kerala vs Puducherry all-rounders: Fabid Ahmed, Jalaj Saxena, Thamaraikannan Parandaman
KER vs PUD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Kerala vs Puducherry bowlers: Pankaj Singh, S Midhun, Basil Thampi
KER vs PUD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Kerala probable playing 11 against Puducherry: Sanju Samson (C), Sachin Baby, Rohan S Kunnummal, Robin Uthappa, Midhun S, S Sreesanth, Vishnu Vinod, Basil Thampi, Jalaj Saxena, Nidheesh MD, Asif KM.
KER vs PUD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Puducherry probable playing 11 against Kerala: D Rohit (C), S Anand, Paras Dogra, Fabid Ahmed, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Sheldon Jackson, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, A Aravindaraj, Kannan Vignesh, Pankaj Singh, Sagar Trivedi.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking