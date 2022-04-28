KER-W vs NAG-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, India Senior Women’s T20 2022, April 28, 8:30 AM IST

KER-W vs NAG-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s India Senior Women’s T20 2022 match between Kerala Women and Nagaland Women: Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat will host the much-anticipated Senior Women’s T20 2022 fixture between Kerala and Nagaland on April 28, Thursday. Nagaland are doing a brilliant job in the T20 Championship. They are almost unbeatable in the competition as they have won all their six league matches. With 24 points, the team is at the top of the points table. Nagaland Women are heading into the Thursday game after defeating Sikkim Women by 79 runs.

Kerala are second in the Elite Group A points table with four wins and one loss. They confirmed a playoff berth by defeating Hyderabad Women by eight wickets. It was a fine bowling performance by the team as Hyderabad scored only 99 runs in their 20 overs.

Ahead of the match between Kerala Women and Nagaland Women, here is everything you need to know:

KER-W vs NAG-W Telecast

Kerala Women vs Nagaland Women game will not be telecast in India.

KER-W vs NAG-W Live Streaming

The India Senior Women’s T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KER-W vs NAG-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat at 8:30 AM IST on April 28, Thursday.

KER-W vs NAG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Zhovelu Chuzho

Vice-Captain: Sajeevan Sajana

Suggested Playing XI for KER-W vs NAG-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Jayalekshmi Jayachandran

Batters: Bhoomika Umbarje, Zhovelu Chuzho, Drishya Devan, Ganesh Divya

All-rounders: Sajeevan Sajana, K P Navgire, Helen Zaputou

Bowlers: Talirenla, Lovikali Vikheho Zhimo, Loordh Nithya

KER-W vs NAG-W Probable XIs

Kerala Women: Bhoomika Umbarje, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran, M Abina, Drishya Devan, Sayoojya Salilan, Keerthi James, Jipsa Joseph, Loordh Nithya, Sukumar Soorya, Ganesh Divya, Sajeevan Sajana

Nagaland Women: Zhovelu Chuzho, Kikayangla Imituba, Ritu Karmakar, Talirenla, Khrukhosalu Dawhuo, Merensola, Sentilemla, Lovikali Vikheho Zhimo, Alamlie, K P Navgire, Helen Zaputou

