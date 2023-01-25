KER-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2023 match, January 26, 09:00 AM IST

The toppers of the Group A points table Railways Women will lock horns with Kerala Women at the SLIMS Cricket Ground in Puducherry on Thursday. An exciting game of cricket awaits the fans, as both teams are unbeaten in the tournament so far.

With four wins from as many games, Kerala Women are second in the points table. They are coming into the Thursday match after winning their most recent encounter against Mizoram Women by seven wickets. The bowlers won the match for the team as they restricted the opposition to a poor score of 60 runs in their allotted 50 overs.

Coming to Railways Women, they are at the top of the points tally with 16 points to their name. Railways’ last win in the 50-over competition came against Saurashtra Women. They chased the score of 114 runs within 25.2 overs to record a victory by eight wickets.

Playing on Friday, Railways Women will have the last chance to level the scores and keep their hopes of clinching the trophy alive.

Ahead of the match between Kerala Women and Railways Women, here is everything you need to know:

KER-W vs RAI-W Telecast

Kerala Women vs Railways Women game will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

KER-W vs RAI-W Live Streaming

Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2023 will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website in India.

KER-W vs RAI-W Match Details

KER-W vs RAI-W match will be played at the SLIMS Cricket Ground in Puducherry at 09:00 AM IST on January 26, Thursday.

KER-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Akhila Ponnukuttan

Vice-Captain - Sabbhineni Meghana

Suggested Playing XI for KER-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nuzhat Parween, I Devan Drishya

Batters: Sabbhineni Meghana, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Dayalan Hemalatha

All-rounders: Sneh Rana, Keerthi James, Minnu Mani

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Darsana Mohanan, Poonam Yadav

KER-W vs RAI-W Probable XIs:

Kerala Women: Akhila Ponnukuttan, I Devan Drishya, Keerthi James, Minnu Mani, Sajeevan Sajana, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran, Darsana Mohanan, Nithya Loordh, Soorya Sukumar, Aleena Surendran, Deepthi J S

Railways Women: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Anjali Sarwani, Mona Meshram, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Arundathi Reddy, Poonam Yadav (c), Tanuja Kanwer, Dayalan Hemalatha, Shweta Mane

