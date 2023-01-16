Kerala vs Karnataka Live Cricket Streaming: When And Where to Watch Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Coverage?

Karnataka, the second-most successful side in the history of Ranji Trophy, have been in outstanding form this season so far. The Mayank Agarwal-led side currently occupy the top spot in Elite Group C standings. Karnataka will now be aiming to extend their unbeaten run to six games as they are set to face a high-flying Kerala side tomorrow in Ranji Trophy.

The fixture between Kerala and Karnataka will be played at the St Xavier’s College Ground in Thumba, Kerala. Karnataka will come into the game after thrashing Rajasthan by 10 wickets in their last Ranji Trophy fixture. Meanwhile, Kerala have till now been defeated only once in this season’s Ranji Trophy.

Kerala, in their last Ranji Trophy encounter, registered a comfortable 204-run triumph over Services. After bagging 19 points from five matches, Kerala are now placed in second position in the standings.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Ranji Trophy match between Kerala and Karnataka; here is all you need to know:

When will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match between Kerala and Karnataka be played?

The Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match between Kerala and Karnataka will take place on January 17, Tuesday.

Where will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Kerala vs Karnataka be played?

The Ranji Trophy match between Kerala and Karnataka will be played at the St Xavier’s College Ground in Thumba, Kerala.

What time will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Kerala vs Karnataka begin?

The Ranji Trophy match between Kerala and Karnataka will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kerala vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy match?

Kerala vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kerala vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy match?

Kerala vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Kerala vs Karnataka Possible XIs

Kerala Predicted Line-up: Ponnan Rahul (wk), Jalaj Saxena, Rohan Prem, Sachin Baby, Vatshal Govind, Salman Nizar, Akshay Chandran, Sijomon Joseph (c), Vaisakh Chandran, Basil Thampi, MD Nidheesh

Karnataka Predicted Line-up: Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Nikin Jose, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Gopal, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik

