Kerala vs Saurashtra Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Match Live Coverage

Kerala will be locking horns with Saurashtra in a do-or-die match on Sunday as the team winning the contest will qualify for the quarter-final. Coming into the playoffs, Saurashtra will be buzzing with confidence as they lost only one of their six league matches.

With 18 points, the team ended up in third place in Elite Group D. The team scored a stunning victory over Bihar to end the league round on a winning note. Their eight-wicket win came as they chased 120 runs within 14.1 overs. Harvik Desai was the pick of the batters with a knock of 59 runs while Chetan Sakariya was the top wicket-taker with three wickets.

Kerala is a part of Elite Group C. They won five league matches while losing two games to earn qualification for the pre-quarter-final match. Just like Kerala, Saurashtra also ended the league round on a high note. They won their last two games against Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir by 62 runs and five wickets.

When will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 match Kerala (KER) vs Saurashtra (SAU) start?

The game will be conducted on October 30, Sunday.

Where will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 match Kerala (KER) vs Saurashtra (SAU) be played?

The match will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 match Kerala (KER) vs Saurashtra (SAU) begin?

The match will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kerala (KER) vs Saurashtra (SAU) match?

Kerala vs Saurashtra match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Kerala (KER) vs Saurashtra (SAU) match?

Kerala vs Saurashtra match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

Kerala probable playing XI against Saurashtra: Basil Thampi, Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod(wk), Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Sudhesan Midhun, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Krishna Prasad, Abdul Basith, Sijomon Joseph

Saurashtra probable playing XI against Kerala: Tarang Gohel, Cheteshwar Pujara, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Sheldon Jackson(wk), Yuvraj Chudasama, Parth Bhut, Jaydev Unadkat, Jay Gohil, Kushang Patel

