KET vs ESS Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Kent vs Essex Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 18, 2020, 4:30 PM IST
Kent will lock horns against Essex on Friday, September 18, in their next English T20 Blast 2020 fixture. The English T20 Blast 2020, Kent vs Essex will commence from 6:30 PM at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury.
Currently, Kent is at the second spot on the point table with a total of ten points off eight matches. Meanwhile, Essex are placed at second last spot and have a total of six points
In terms of previous fixtures, Kent lost to Middlesex by two runs on September 16. Essex on the other hand beat Hampshire by 54 runs.
This year the teams are as follows:
North: Derbyshire Falcons, Durham, Lancashire Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Notts Outlaws, Yorkshire Vikings
Central: Birmingham Bears, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Northants Steelbacks, Somerset, Worcestershire Rapids
South: Essex Eagles, Hampshire, Kent Spitfires, Middlesex, Surrey, Sussex Sharks.
KET vs ESS English T20 Blast 2020, Kent vs Essex Live Streaming
The match will be live streamed on both the teams’ official website.
KET vs ESS English T20 Blast 2020, Kent vs Essex Live Score / Scorecard
KET vs ESS English T20 Blast 2020, Kent vs Essex: Match Details
September 18 - 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs ESS Dream11 team for Kent vs Essex
English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs ESS Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Essex captain: Daniel Bell Dummond
English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs ESS Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Essex vice-captain: Daniel Lawrence
English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs ESS Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Essex wicket keeper: Sam Billings
English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs ESS Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Essex batsmen: Ryan ten Doeschate, Daniel Bell Dummond, Zak Crawley, Tom Westley
English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs ESS Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Essex all-rounders: Daniel Lawrence, Joe Denly, Grant Stewart
English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs ESS Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Essex bowlers: Aron Nijjar, Matthew Quinn, Imran Qayyum
KET vs ESS English T20 Blast 2020, Kent playing 11 against Essex: Sam Billings, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Heino Kuhn, Alex Blake, Jack Leaning, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Imran Qayyum, Fred Klaassen
KET vs ESS English T20 Blast 2020, Essex playing 11 against Kent: Tom Westley, Cameron Delport. Daniel Lawrence, Michael Pepper, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer, Matthew Quinn, Jack Plom, Aron Nijjar, Samuel Cook.
